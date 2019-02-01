Ralph Smith returns to Garland board

Mayor Winifred Murphy speaks to the Garland Board of Commissioners. -

GARLAND — After facing challenges with its public works department, commissioners found some relief Wednesday night.

During a special meeting, the board voted unanimously to hire someone to fill the void as a probationary employee. For training purposes, the name was not revealed during the meeting. After Lynn Pope, former supervisor, submitted his letter of resignation, town officials began the search through social networks and media outlets. The notice called for someone to be responsible for matters such as road upkeep, park maintenance, signage, water, sewer repairs and operating equipment.

In January, the board also had to deal with the absence of Commissioner Ralph Smith due to medical issues. Smith provides guidance for many maintenance projects and previously served as the mayor pro tem, but left the position for health reasons. Commissioner Austin Brown was later sworn in for the position.

With assistance from his wife, Smith returned to the meeting and made remarks about the situation.

“I appreciate the board letting me hang on,” he said. “If you feel a need to replace me, I’ll be glad to step down.”

Smith said he didn’t want to hold the board back. Commissioners said that wasn’t case and expressed how his assistance is still needed for public works issues.

“When you answer those calls and answer my questions, it does a whole lot Ralph,” Town Clerk Pam Cashwell said.

“It makes a difference,” Commissioner S.J. Smith added.

Brown said Smith has done a lot for the town and everyone is grateful for it.

“You deserve to hold your seat until your term has ended,” Brown said. “You helped me a lot on the phone.”

Ralph Smith added that someone able to do physical work in the field makes a huge difference. But commissioners continued to stress that help via phone is enough. Mayor Winifred Murphy added that Smith is a valuable member to the board and acknowledged his dedication. She brought up a moment when he worked, despite his health.

“I do appreciate it,” Smith said. “I appreciate your prayers, and your baskets and flowers and all of that. Thank you.”

