Students visit Justice Academy

SALEMBURG — At the North Carolina Justice Academy, a group of students enjoyed learning what it takes to keep citizens safe and solve crimes.

Academically or Intellectually Gifted (AIG) students visited the campus and spent time with instructors at the Salemburg location. Some of the lessons included physical abilities tests, careers, dispatch and calling 911.

The visit tied in with lessons from the AIG classroom “Jack and the Geniuses” and “The Missing” book series. Tara Armwood, AIG specialist, said the tour of the academy exceeded expectations when it came to learning about crime scene investigations at Clement Elementary and Midway Elementary schools.

“It’s wonderful to know that the community is willing to partner with schools by sharing real-world experiences and knowledge,” Armwood said. “The benefits of incorporating project-based learning with career-based activities equals academic success.”

The students received exposure to law enforcement and how officers are trained to protect and serve. Instruction from the academy was provided by Tami Warren, Michael Glenn, Richard White, Tony Losada, Jessica Bullock, Jennifer Fisher and Trevor Allen, director of the Justice Academy.

“We love having them here,” Allen said. “All of us know the difficult job of law enforcement officers and how we continually need to identify officers who are able to do that and meet those needs of communities moving forward.

“Any exposure that we can have to younger kids who see the job of law enforcement for what it is and see how important it is and what goes into preparing a law enforcement officer for those duties, the better off we are. The ability to expose the training and those needs at an earlier age the better.”

He expressed how visits from church, school and community groups are encouraged, especially after a 21st century policing initiative was created by former President Barack Obama.

Jacob Ratliff, a fifth-grader at Clement, enjoyed learning about DNA testing and the science behind it.

“I learned that anything that you touch, you’ll leave a fingerprint or DNA on it,” Ratliff said.

Gracie Williams, Clement fourth-grader, also received information about the methods of collecting fingerprints. She was also fascinated about the training officers have to go through to save people.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s just not walking outside and saving people. It’s coming here and learning how to do stuff. It doesn’t take a day; it takes a couple of weeks.”

Along with learning, Midway fifth-grader Anna Lovitt said she had fun at the academy. She enjoyed the 911 lessons and other training aspects.

“I think having police officers are important,” Lovitt said. “If we didn’t have them, we wouldn’t be safe and no one would get in trouble.”

Zachary Jackson, a fourth-grader at Midway, enjoyed watching a simulation of firearm training. Like Lovitt, he also appreciates the work of officers.

“I really like that they’re helping people who need help in situations,” Jackson said.

Jennifer Parker, chaperone and mother of Alexander Parker, said lessons at the academy are a good way for children to gain knowledge while away from school.

“I think it’s great for the children to learn outside the classroom and to take what they learned in books and experience it hands-on,” Parker said. “The children gain more life experiences by taking their education outside of the classroom.”

