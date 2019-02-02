School board extends offer to Lockamy

Lockamy -

The Clinton City Schools Board of Education has extended an offer to Clinton’s Justin Lockamy to provide legal services to the school district.

For the last year, the board has been represented on an interim basis by Adam Mitchell of Tharrington Smith, LLP of Raleigh. Mitchell began representing the board after Nicholas Sojka resigned in 2018.

Board chair Dr. Linda Brunson presented five proposals to the board during a work session Thursday night, asking for discussion on each firm’s proposed fees and services covered.

“We need to keep in mind what our needs are and which firm can best meet those needs,” Brunson reminded fellow members before the discussion began.

Proposals for legal council were submitted by Tharrington Smith, LLP, The Law Office of Warrick, Bradshaw and Lockamy, PLL, Ludlum Law Firm, The Brough Law Firm and Schwartz & Shaw, PLLC Attorneys at Law. Only two of the firms are local.

The request for proposals was sent out at the end of last year after concerns about the amount of money being spent on legal fees and the attorney not being local were brought by some board members.

In the last year, the board has paid just over $40,000 to Tharrington Smith for their legal services.

“I understand that the board will require several services of its attorney, the aim of which is to minimize risk to the school system while creating efficiency and stability in conducting its business,” Lockamy noted in his proposal.

For Lockamy’s services, the board will be charged a $200 flat fee for all regularly scheduled board meetings and a $150 per hour charge for all other work such as reviewing documents, preparing documents, litigation and emergency meetings.

Lockamy, a native of Sampson County, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He has been with Warrick, Bradshaw and Lockamy since August 2011, having served as a law clerk for Howard & Bradshaw, PLLC for a few months before moving to Nebraska to attend school full time.

Locally, he is part of the Kiwanis Club, Sampson Community College Foundation Board, an elder at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church and one of the founding members of the Old Bluff Theatre Company.

He is married to Lucy Howard Lockamy, and they share three children.

According to Tharrington Smith’s proposed fees, school boards who sign a retainer agreement receive a reduced hourly billing rate. That rate is $225 an hour for partners and $200 an hour for associates.

With the monthly retainer option, the board could pay a monthly retainer of $2,200 to cover 21 meetings per year, as well as brief and routine phone calls and emails. All other work, including additional board meetings, is billed at the hourly rate.

The second retainer option would be $1,100 to cover 12 meetings per year, as well as the brief and routine phone calls and emails. Additional meetings would be charged the standard hourly rate, with a cap of $1,350 per meeting.

Ludlum Law Firm proposed a fee of $36,000 per year for general and personnel matters and includes attendance at two board meetings per month. All other matters outside of the defined scope of representation would be billed at an hourly rate of $225 per hour.

The Brough Law Firm proposed an hourly rate of $190 per hour for all services.

Schwartz & Shaw provided several options for the board, including a monthly retainer fee and an additional hourly charge of at least $200 per hour depending on the amount of the retainer fee.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

