Juntos, ‘Upward’ hosting college night

Juntos of North Carolina State University and Sampson County’s Upward Bound are teaming up with several education-based organizations to help Hispanic families prepare for college.

The Latinx Family/College Night is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Hobbton High School, 12201 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove. Students in 9th through 12th grade and their parents are invited to attend. Some of the topics during the event are higher education options, resources, and ways to pay for college.

The Latino Advisory Committee of North Carolina Central University, the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) are also serving as hosts for the event. Marlow Artis, Upward Bound director for Sampson County is looking forward to seeing a lot of families present and is excited about connecting with the other organizations.

“All students should be afforded the opportunity to explore their college options, and Sampson County Schools Upward Bound is committed to providing families with information, knowledge and best practices so that college dreams become reality,” Artis said.

Upward Bound, came to the Sampson County Schools during 2017-2018 academic year. The purpose of the program is to assist low-income or first generation students with higher education goals. After participants graduate from high school, support continues when they’re in college. Some of the activities Sampson County students participated were Code the Dream, a software program; Betabox, a technology-based organization providing hands-on learning activities; and visits to local collages.

Juntos, which mean “together” in Spanish, works with community organizations to provide eighth-grade and high school students with support and resources for college opportunities. The purpose is to have students and parents work together to reach goals. It’s operated through a partnership between schools, the 4-H Club and North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

CFNC is a college access program with a mission of increasing the college-going rate in the state. The website, www.cfnc.org, provides resources to help families plan, apply and pay for college. It partners will all 110 public and private colleges though an application portal. More than 1.25 million applications have been submitted online.

During the event, a panel of college students will talk about their experiences. Professors, financial aid representatives and others are also coming to the school to speak with families. It will also include Spanish communication from CFNC representatives and the Mexican Consulate / Ventanilla de orientación Educative. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria and the program is set for 6 to 8 p.m.

“We extend a heartfelt invitation to all of our Latinx/Hispanic families in Sampson County,” Artis said.

Resources provided for students, families

By Chase Jordan

