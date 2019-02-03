‘Mystery Masterpieces’ returns

A variety of agricultural-based art was displayed at ‘Mystery Masterpieces.’ - Hope G. Smith makes a piece of artwork at Alfredo’s Ristorante. - Amelia Surratt enjoys looking at pictures. - Supporters of ‘Mystery Masterpieces’ discuss creations from artists. - - Work from Texas-based artist Kellie Carter was available through an auction. - -

With a palette of colors, Hope G. Smith painted the historic clock tower on the Sampson County Courthouse.

As the night continued, people watched as Smith turned a blank canvas into a work of art. The live painting was part of “Mystery Masterpieces,” which returned to Alfredo’s Ristorante. Its purpose is to raise money for public art and beautification projects in the downtown area. Artists created 6-by-6-inch paintings and ticket holders were given the opportunity to draw a number.

As the owner of Art of Hope, a studio in downtown Clinton, Smith was pleased to join the event. She believes it’s a wonderful way to support local artists from Sampson and surrounding counties. It also brings awareness to others in the area.

“It’s good to show off their work,” Smith said. “Not everybody has a gallery or a place to display, so something like this is perfect and at the same time, it’s raising money for a good cause.”

The Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee started Mystery Masterpieces started in 2017. Funds went to the Downtown Recycle Art Walk (DRAW) project created with plastic caps by Raleigh-based artist Denise Hughes and local students. The most recent addition was metal pieces of art created by the Sampson Community College Welding Program in 2018. Another was a painted fire hydrant on the corner of John and Ferrell Street by Natalie McCullen.

For 2019, a mural next to the DRAW artwork is being completed by artist Charlie Knowles.

This year, there were 96 ticket holders and more than $4,000 was raised for projects. Mary M. Rose, planning director/Clinton Main Street Manager, was pleased with the turnout.

“We’re thrilled with the attendance and the participation,” Rose said. “The community is really excited to support the event.”

The committee members are Wendy Carr, Rachel Lane, Shawn Purdie, Debbie Roberts, Julie Stadig, Beth Stewart, Eva Thornton and Kara Donatelli.

“This is an awesome opportunity for our local artists to participate in,” Donatelli said. “We appreciate all of the people who purchased tickets tonight because it’s a fundraiser for the Main Street Program and art projects for downtown Clinton. I’m just so excited that the artists can participate and have their artwork purchased.”

Smith’s painting was later given to Purdie after it was raffled off. Two pieces from Texas-based artist Kellie Carter were also raffled during the night. Greg Thornton and Eleanor Matthis were the winners.

More than 20 artists participated in the show with a theme dedicated to agriculture. Artist Ashley Knowles painted a barn sitting in a field of wildflowers. She was glad to make a contribution to the event and feels proud to be in a community celebrating the arts.

“I feel great about it and I’m glad that people from our community will help art events like this,” Knowles said.

Amelia Surratt completed a painting of a tomato — one of many farm crops displayed at the show. Surratt said she was delighted to participate.

“It’s very exciting to see people’s responses to the paintings they got and I’m very impressed with the work,” Surratt said. “I think as a whole, the artwork is just really good.”

Adriana Wells painted a vintage wagon and is an art lover. She enjoyed seeing other people’s creations as well. It was her first time displaying a piece at the show.

“It’s so exciting and it’s a dream come true,” Wells said. “It’s exciting to be among artists anywhere.”

A variety of agricultural-based art was displayed at ‘Mystery Masterpieces.’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MM_2.jpg A variety of agricultural-based art was displayed at ‘Mystery Masterpieces.’ Hope G. Smith makes a piece of artwork at Alfredo’s Ristorante. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MM_1.jpg Hope G. Smith makes a piece of artwork at Alfredo’s Ristorante. Amelia Surratt enjoys looking at pictures. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MM_3.jpg Amelia Surratt enjoys looking at pictures. Supporters of ‘Mystery Masterpieces’ discuss creations from artists. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MM_5.jpg Supporters of ‘Mystery Masterpieces’ discuss creations from artists. Work from Texas-based artist Kellie Carter was available through an auction. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MM_6.jpg Work from Texas-based artist Kellie Carter was available through an auction.

Gallery raises funds for downtown art projects

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

