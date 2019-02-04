HCA student earns leadership award

Harrells Christian Academy senior Ellie Carone of Wallace received the AgYouth Leadership Award from Cape Fear Farm Credit. This award is given to a senior who displays a passion for agriculture and leadership skills both inside and outside of the classroom. Carone says she believes her application set her apart from other applicants because, ‘Instead of focusing on why I should receive the award I focused on why I love agriculture, how I am active in my FFA chapter/community, and how I hope to one day make a difference in our community as a woman in agriculture.’ -

