Clement Elementary students honored

The Clement Elementary Students of the Month for January are Braylon Faircloth, Diana Ventura, Dylan Ray, Isabella Pintor, Graylen Sharpe, A.J. Powell, Scarlette Victor, Brayden Matthews, Mauricio Vasquez, Alexandria Armwood, Laura Ward, Lisa Hall, August Johnson, Hunter Horne, Diana Cruz Antonio, Kumari Boykin, Alex Gaspar Sanchez, Jeremy Villa-Vasquez, John Williams, Enyzha Melvin and Argelia Cruz.