Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 1 — Cleana Lubertha Smith, 28, of 134 Smithway Lane, Turkey, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $300; court date is Feb. 19.

• Feb. 2 — Cord Afam Clark, 20, of 17240 Old Lumberton Road, Laurinburg, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 12.

• Feb. 2 — London Andrew Russell, 20, of 11130 CV Tomway Drive, Norfolk, Va., was charged with careless and reckless driving, speeding and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Feb. 8.

• Feb. 3 — James Max Finchum, 19, of 2052 N. Beston Road, La Grange, was charged with second degree trespass and burglary/breaking and entering. No bond listed; court date is March 21.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

