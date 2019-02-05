CCS change proposed to avoid ‘slide’

Johnson -

Clinton City Schools’ students may have the opportunity to take mid-term finals before leaving on a two-week Christmas break if Clinton City Schools Board of Education members decide to adopt proposed changes to next year’s calendar.

The board will take a vote Thursday night.

Based on the current calendar, students did not take mid-term finals until returning from the nearly two-week break they had in December. Teachers and administrators have expressed their concern for students being expected to retain information while on the winter break and return to school for a few days before being asked to take their exams.

“You hear about the summer slide, where students forget information while they are out for the two months,” Clinton City Schools superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson said. “Well, our principals are concerned about the ‘Christmas slide’ and students forgetting information during the Christmas break and coming back not prepared for testing the following week.”

Long-term plans are to operate under a flexible, modified schedule that brings students back into the classroom from summer break in early August and releasing them in late May.

If approved, for next year only, a total of 179 days will remain in the school calendar, but instead of 89 days in the first semester and 91 days in the second semester, there would be an 80/99 split, allowing for tests to occur before the two-week winter break. Beginning with the 2020-21 school calendar, the summer of 2020 would be shortened and the start and end dates adjusted.

“There are advantages to kids being able to test before the Christmas break,” board member Jason Walters said. “However, the disadvantage for the upcoming year would be a loss of instructional time.”

Following the proposed 2019-20 calendar, students will return to school Aug. 26 and the semester will end Dec. 20 prior to students being out for the Christmas break. Students would take end-of-course tests the week of Dec. 16.

Students will return to school Jan. 7 and school will end June 5.

The North Carolina school calendar law requires each local board of education to adopt a school calendar consisting of 215 days, all of which must fall within the fiscal year. All school calendars must include a minimum of 185 days or 1,025 hours of instruction; and the mandated opening date for students shall be no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and the closing date shall be no later than the Friday closest to June 11.

During the January meeting, Johnson presented board members with information regarding a loophole in the state’s law that exempts year-round schools from the mandated school start and end dates, but doesn’t define a year-round school.

For that reason, Johnson said several LEAs throughout North Carolina operate under a year-round calendar without being classified as a year-round school. If operating under the flexible schedule, the number of instructional days per semester will be in line with current schedules.

According to Johnson, students have been participating in summer school opportunities and enrichment camps for years. Students have had the opportunity to learn year-round and educators have worked year-round for years. A more flexible schedule will allow students to take required end-of-semester tests before leaving for the Christmas break and avoid that “Christmas slide” administration and board members have expressed their concern about.

There are many advantages to a flexible calendar, according to Johnson. With a flexible calendar, students will have the chance to grow during the summer through enrichment opportunities, staff will have the opportunity for more professional development, there will be more flexibility for make-up days due to inclement weather, high school students will take exams before the winter break and remove the opportunity for lost learning due to the extended break, more alignment with the community college’s schedule and remediation to occur when it’s most needed.

Testing would be held before Christmas

By Kristy D. Carter

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

