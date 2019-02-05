AKA masquerade coming to Expo Center

While wearing colorful masquerade masks, members of the Rho Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are looking forward to having a fun-filled night while raising money for scholarships.

The organization’s “Pink Ice Masquerade” is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, and will continue until midnight, at the Clinton-Sampson Agri-Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Proceeds from the Mardi Gras-style event will go towards helping high school students from Sampson and Bladen counties pay for college.

Nicole Edwards, scholarship chair, said the scholarships play a vital role in helping students go to college. As the first person in her immediate family to attend college, Edwards said she knows the importance of having an education. She also received an advanced degree.

“That would not have been possible without the help of scholarships, Edwards said.

Admission is $30 and payment will be taken at the door. Tickets are also being sold in advanced. Music will be provided by DJ Square Knot. Attire is semi-formal and complimentary mask will be handed out to the first 100 guests without one. During the night, door prizes are being distributed and minority business vendors will be on site as well to provide services.

“We have a lot of community leaders that have donated door prizes to help the cause,” Edwards said.

The AKAs are grateful for sponsorship coming from Kim Spaulding Dentistry, Classic Cutz, Newkirk Childcare Center, Spaulding Financial Group, Progressive Healthcare & Counseling Services, Inc., and Progressive Motor Auto Group, Inc.

In the past four years, the Rho Omega Omega’s scholarship and debutante programs raised $10,000 to students from local school school systems. The three scholarship programs includes one for students attending a historically black college or university (HBCU); the Dr. Erica Bell Scholarship for students going into the medical field; and the Rho Omega Omega Chapter Scholarship.

The upcoming event is one of several initiatives during the year. Some of the others include an annual pancake breakfast; programs to support five international targets; the 66th Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference; and Community Day, with participation from the National Pan-Hellenic Council chapters in Sampson County, the Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., Masons and Eastern Stars.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is the oldest Greek-lettered organization founded by African-American women. It was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908 and membership consist of nearly 300,000 college-trained women, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope. Clinton’s Rho Omega Omega Chapter, under the leadership of Paulette M. Hall, is one of 130 chapters in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

For the next four years, the international program is focusing on HBCUs; women’s healthcare and wellness; economics; the arts; and making a global impact.

For additional information about the upcoming Pink Ice Masquerade, contact Edwards at 910-551-5041 or any other member of the chapter.

By Chase Jordan

