Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 4 — Emmanuel Mikel Kerr, 24, of 163 Longview Lake Road, Garland, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 4.
• Feb. 4 — Raymond Henry Stranz, 35, of 12180 Suttontown Road, Faison, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 25.
• Feb. 4 — William Field Burch, 33, of 600 Johnston Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats, injury to personal property and resisting public officer. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Feb. 4.
• Feb. 4 — Bobby Allen Pope, 37, of 1121 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 25.
• Feb. 4 — Nicholas Allen Cash, 31, of 701 N. East St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 28.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 4 — Maryann Young of Autryville reported a break-in and theft of a stove, refrigerator and dryer, valued at $1,050.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.