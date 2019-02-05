School system honors Bell

Dr. Larry Bell, center, receives recognition for his service as a legislator. Also pictured is Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and Board Chair Tim Register. - During a Sampson County Schools Board meeting, Dr. Larry Bell, left, receives recognition from Board Chair Tim Register. -

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education recently recognized Dr. Larry Bell Sr. for his service as a legislative leader and for his contributions in education.

Bell, a Sampson County native, represented N.C. House District 21 for the past 18 years, before retiring and making a decision to not run for another term. Raymond Smith Jr. was elected to the position in November. Before Bell ran for office, he was also a teacher, coach, principal, central office administrator and superintendent of Sampson County Schools.

He received a plaque during a recent meeting from Board Chair Tim Register, who acknowledged his contributions in the North Carolina General Assembly. School officials said the award was for “extraordinary service, outstanding leadership, and dedication to Sampson County Schools.”

During his remarks, Register talked about his history with Bell and said it was a little ironic that he was presenting the award.

“Forty-one years ago, the gentleman in the audience that we’re recognizing tonight at this time, saw something in me or either the board told him to hire me,” Register said lightheartedly about his years as an educator and Dr. Bell being his first principal.

Register added that Bell recommended him for his first administrative position, before praising his contributions in public service.

“The thing about Dr. Bell, is that in every position that he held, whether he was a teacher, school administrator, superintendent, (county commissioner or the N.C. General Assembly) — always number one was doing what was right for the public schools in North Carolina,” Register stated.

“In the day and age that we live, I only hope and pray that the gentleman that has followed him will be as dedicated to Sampson County and to all the public schools as Dr. Larry Bell has been.”

During a scholarship celebration in September, Bell was bestowed with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is among the most prestigious awards presented by the governor of North Carolina. It’s one of many honors he received for his leadership. Over the years, Register said he’s heard educational leaders being referred to as being “good school men” or “good school women.”

“You know what I figured out Dr. Bell — you became a good school man first of all, because you’re a good man,” he said. “You are that and have been that and we would like to recognize you at this time. Thank you for your many years of service to the children of North Carolina and especially Sampson County.”

SCS recognizes former lawmaker’s contributions

By Chase Jordan

