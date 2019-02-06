Pocahontas cast prepares for opening night

Tom Wilbur|SCT photo The cast of Pocahontas, the Musical continue working and rehearsing for opening night on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. -

Pocahontas the Musical is in the midst of rehearsals and we know that you will be ready to see this fun and family-friendly musical.

The production features young people from throughout our community and we have seasoned veterans and young people who are performing for the first time on our stage and we could not be happier. Pocahontas is sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford and directed by Angela Martin. This production will be performed eight times between Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 31, with Friday and Saturday evening performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. and then afternoon matinees on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m.

We are also thrilled that we have several people who are SCT actors who have recently appeared on stages throughout our region. Kathy Day, SCT Board Member and one of our stage’s favorite actresses, is now appearing in The Church Basement Ladies — The Second Helping at Temple Theatre. She is also portraying the role of Mrs. Pearce at Harnett Regional Theatre in their upcoming production of My Fair Lady. Jarrett Bennett, who recently portrayed Horton in Seussical at SCT, is currently in the production of Annie at Cape Fear Regional Theatre. Also joining Kathy Day in the HRT My Fair Lady production is Konnor Brown, Chris Floyd, E’Vanna Hall, Chloe Smothers, Erica Miller and Clay Boney, who is portraying Alfred Doolittle, Judah Herod is playing Freddy, Jonathan Daniels who is portraying Professor Higgins and Schuyler Floyd who is performing the role of Eliza Doolittle. Make sure to check out our local performers throughout our area as we wait for our first production of our 2019 season.

Facts about theatre

The first actor was named Thespis, that is why actors are called “thespians.”

The theatre masks represent the two main forms of plays – comedy and tragedy.

A building behind the stage was created so actors could change clothes and it is called a skene. The building would sometimes be used to hang pictures to change the surrounding – thus created a new scene.

The cast of Pocahontas, the Musical continue working and rehearsing for opening night on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_D-Poca-1-13-18-001.jpg The cast of Pocahontas, the Musical continue working and rehearsing for opening night on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tom Wilbur|SCT photo