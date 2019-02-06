SCC crochet club gives back to community

Crochet Club members Mary Bordeaux, Myra Gray, Sharon West and Loreen Hudson. -

Sampson Community College is never at a loss when giving back to the community and the people who live here, no matter where they live. The college’s Crochet Club has officially kicked off the new year.

“Crocheting is something I first learned right after I got married,” says Mary Bordeaux, club member and part of the college’s maintenance staff. “A coworker got me back into it recently and when I found out that we were donating the blankets, I was excited. Last Christmas, we went to Mary Gran and they were glad to have us.”

Last year, the club donated more than 20 blankets to residents of the Mary Gran Nursing Home for Christmas. Mary Gran provides short term rehabilitation, long term care, assisted living, hospice, respite services, and outpatient therapy and has provided rehabilitation services to Clinton and the surrounding areas for over three decades.

“At Christmas, we went to Mary Gran Nursing Home and were greeted so warmly by the residents and staff, says Sharon West, the group’s leader. “Many of the people who received a blanket do not have family members who are able to visit. This was a very heartwarming experience to see the happiness in their faces as they wrapped themselves up with the blanket. I have been crocheting since I was about eight years old. I was taught by my mother who learned to crochet from her mother. It is something I really enjoy it and I am happy to be able to pass that joy onto new learners.”

The Crochet Club will be busy making blankets with plans to donate them to Southwood Nursing Home as well. The group will also be contacting the Department of Social Services and hopefully donate to their foster care department soon.

Crochet Club members Mary Bordeaux, Myra Gray, Sharon West and Loreen Hudson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_crochet.jpg Crochet Club members Mary Bordeaux, Myra Gray, Sharon West and Loreen Hudson.