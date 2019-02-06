Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 5 — Dalton Colt Smith, 26, of 305 Puryear Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery of endorsement, uttering forged instrument and forgery of instrument. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Feb. 8.

• Feb. 5 — Jonathan Edward Carr, 31, of 178 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with habitual impaired driving and resisting public officer. Bond set at $27,500; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 5 — Montrell Da’Kwane Parker, 18, of 500 Rosin Hill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 25.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

