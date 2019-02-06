Fire districts may expand

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Piney Grove Fire Chief Ashley Grimes talks about the process of establishing a substation at the current Suttontown EMS location. Talks to began over 20 years ago and Grimes said a trial basis over the last year has seen reduced response times. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Taylors Bridge Fire Chief Allan Williams proposes establishing a substation south of Clinton to cover a 30-square-mile area currently unprotected. - File photo|Sampson Independent Taylors Bridge Firefighter Gene Matthis takes a break after conducting a fire exercise on his family’s farm last month. His department is one of those looking to expand its district. -

Leaders at two Sampson fire departments are seeking to improve services by establishing substations on opposite ends of the county.

Ashley Grimes, chief of Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, said a substation in the Suttontown community has been the topic of discussion between the department and Suttontown EMS for the past two decades. The two agencies have partnered on a trial basis for the past year out of the existing Suttontown EMS location, which Grimes called a “win-win” for all involved.

He said he wants to see that partnership become a permanent one, with Piney Grove taking ownership of the building, as well as assuming all expenses related to the facilities. That would expand coverage, reduce response times and allow Suttontown EMS to continue to operate out of the building at no cost to them, Grimes noted.

Likewise, Taylors Bridge Fire Chief Allan Williams has proposed a new substation for Taylors Bridge to cover what he described as 30 square miles of unprotected area south of Clinton in an effort to offer that protection. That proposal, unlike Piney Grove’s move, would require acquisition of land and a new building.

Williams said it will be a steel building and an engine, not on the scale of a six-bay station.

Grimes and Williams detailed their respective efforts and proposals to the Sampson Board of Commissioners Monday night. County manager Ed Causey said information would be further examined by the county attorney prior to any action by the board, but noted that discussions between county staff and fire officials have been ongoing.

Piney Grove’s Board of Directors voted in November 2017 to establish the substation at Suttontown EMS, a decision that followed more than 20 years of discussion with Suttontown EMS and months of research, fact-finding and negotiations. Suttontown EMS was in agreement.

“This deal will benefit our community by allowing for improved fire protection for the area with the placement of a fire engine at the station and would aid Suttontown EMS financially and allow them to continue to operate with decreased expenses,” noted Grimes. “Our department feels this deal is beneficial to the citizens of Sampson County, is cost effective and will have limited effect on surrounding departments.”

The new proposed response area would include those in Sampson currently served by Smith’s Chapel and Jordan’s Chapel fire departments in Wayne County, as well as areas outside the 6-mile districts of Newton Grove Fire and Rescue and Halls Fire and Rescue.

Smith’s Chapel and Jordan’s Chapel would lose a small portion of their annual budget — about $2,000 apiece. The plan will not have a financial impact on Newton Grove or Halls, as the expansion will only extend to their 6-mile district line, Grimes noted.

County approval establishing new response areas and insurance districts will enable the department and substation to be inspected and certified by the N.C. Department of Insurance. Grimes said it will be up to the county, if the measure is approved, whether areas currently inside Newton Grove’s and Halls’ 6-mile districts are placed inside Piney Grove’s new 5-mile district.

“Throughout the years, the one limiting factor hindering the establishment of our substation has been the Department of Insurance’s minimum fire department staffing requirements,” said Grimes.

Previous requirements were 20 personnel at the main station and eight additional personnel for each substation. Rule changes dropped that to 15 for the main station and four for each substation.

“It is a feasible item for us now,” said Grimes. “It would also put about 5 square miles of people or property inside of an actual fire district that is not in a district at this time.”

And he said early signs are that a partnership would pay dividends for everyone involved. He pointed to the trial basis out of the Suttontown location.

“We have answered several calls from this location, and response time has been cut in half,” the chief said. “On average it takes us around eight minutes to respond to calls on that side of our district, but after responding from the Suttontown location, our average time is around four minutes.”

Further sweetening the deal is the fact that more than half of the volunteer department’s members live within 1.5 miles of the Suttontown EMS building.

“We are talking about the same thing Chief Grimes is, but a larger area,” said Williams, addressing Taylors Bridge’s substation proposal.

A letter from Hagan Thornton, assistant chief for Taylors Bridge, noted that the department had been exploring options to better serve the fire district as well as unprotected areas of Sampson. Currently, a part of the fire district is outside of the 5-mile district recognized by the Insurance Service Office, meaning higher homeowner insurance premiums and potentially decreased or denied coverage.

Fire officials are seeking to build a substation that would serve the area outside the current 5-mile district, as well as unprotected areas.

That primary focus is the area south of Clinton, extending from Butler’s Crossroads to Garland Fire Department’s service district, and from Taylors Bridge’s current 5-mile boundary around Ozzie Road over to Boykin Bridge Road.

Williams said the total targeted area encompasses about 30 square miles that is unprotected and untaxed.

“We will not have to go there and establish a new station, but we could use our existing charter and just locate one truck over there, and those citizens could be provided fire protection and get a lower insurance rate,” said Williams.

Last June, the rating at Taylors Bridge was lowered from a 9 to a 6, prompting letters from residents thanking the department for its efforts.

“If we were to extend our district by building a substation in this area the residents would get the benefit of being in a ISO Class 6 rated district, which would greatly decrease homeowner insurance to properties inside the new 5-mile district,” Thornton stated in the letter. “With the increased service in that area, the fire department would have to levy a fire tax on the previously untaxed area to support the venture.”

The tax would be “substantially less” than homeowner insurance savings afforded to residents. Williams said.

There is not an existing structure for the Taylors Bridge substation, but Williams said he believes there is land that can be acquired and then a structure — “a small steel building” — could be erected.

“We are already responding, but having that engine there provides a quicker response time,” said Williams. “We are willing to provide that service. We have the manpower and the equipment to do it, and that’s our long-term goal: to provide more protection to the citizens who are unprotected.”

Board chairman Clark Wooten lauded the fire officials for their work.

“Let me thank you and your teams for your service to the county and the citizens,” said Wooten. “That so often times is gone unsaid. We appreciate it.”

