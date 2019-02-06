Natalie McPail becomes Miss MHS

Natalie McPhail was recently crowned Midway High Schools’ 53rd Miss Midway. Natalie was also co-winner of the Miss Congeniality award, which was voted on by her fellow contestants. Natalie is a junior at Midway and is the daughter of Tara Williams McPhail of Salemburg. -

Natalie McPhail was recently crowned Midway High Schools’ 53rd Miss Midway. Natalie was also co-winner of the Miss Congeniality award, which was voted on by her fellow contestants. Natalie is a junior at Midway and is the daughter of Tara Williams McPhail of Salemburg.