Natalie McPail becomes Miss MHS

February 6, 2019 Sampson Independent News, Top Stories 0
Natalie McPhail was recently crowned Midway High Schools’ 53rd Miss Midway. Natalie was also co-winner of the Miss Congeniality award, which was voted on by her fellow contestants. Natalie is a junior at Midway and is the daughter of Tara Williams McPhail of Salemburg.

