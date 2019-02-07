Garland clean up weeks resume

Garland officials discuss town matters during a meeting. -

GARLAND — Town leaders are preparing to make plans to resume spring clean up and other services for the area.

During a recent meeting, Garland Commissioners approved a spring clean up to begin April 8 for the east side of town and April 15 the west. There was no fall cleanup due to public works and maintenance issues.

“Everybody is not happy with that, so we need to get that back on the schedule,” Mayor Winifred Murphy said.

She said the town got in a rut about what will be picked up on the streets. Some of concerns involved large bulky items like tires. This time around, Commissioner Mary Brown made a suggestion to clearly define what will not be picked up With the public works department fully staffed, Mayor Winifred Murphy said she wanted to resume leaf and limb pickup as well.

“Our citizens have been used to that on a monthly basis and that hasn’t happened since last August,” she said.

The pickup was previously set for the last Thursday of each month and residents were notified to place everything out that day. It was later suggested by Town Clerk Pam Cashwell, Commissioner Eddie Bronson Jr. and other commissioners to start the process earlier in the week to accommodate employee schedules.

Commissioners voted to start leaf and limb pickup on Monday, Feb. 25, and Tuesday, Feb. 26. Customers will be notified with instructions regarding the collection periods in April and February.

Town leaders are also making improvements to a lift station, which is used to transfer wastewater or sewage. After a panel box was installed, contractors found a disabled pump. According to Commissioner Ralph, the estimate cost for replacement is more than $8,000 and does not include shipping an installation. Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown said a lot of strain is being placed on another active pump, while discussing the necessity of the mechanical device.

“We’re going to have to have in the event that the other pump goes out,” Brown said. “Unlike the other locations that we have, that one receives the most collection and will probably fill up in the matter of 30 minutes to an hour.”

Murphy said it’s a priority and something the town doesn’t need to fix. Following the discussion, the commissioners made a decision for Brown and Cashwell to find additional quotes for the repairs. Smith will also be involved with the process.

Garland marks 112 years

Members of the community are being invited to celebrate the town’s 112th birthday on Thursday, Feb. 7. Mayor Winifred Murphy announced that cake will be served at 11 a.m. at town hall, 190 S. Church St.

Chartered in 1907, the area went through many changes over the years and is named after Henry Garland, who served as the assistant postmaster general of the United States at the time.

To learn more about the history of Garland, visit the town’s website at www.townofgarlandnc.com

After hiatus in fall, two weeks set for spring

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

