Wooten urgesunity in searchfor ‘golden egg’

On the latest stop of his ongoing trek around the county, Clark Wooten urged unity between Sampson County and the City of Clinton in the mission to acquire the next “golden egg” that will aid the tax base.

“I ask you to unify with us. In whatever direction we go toward, we want each one of you to be a part of what we do,” the Sampson Board of Commissioners chairman told the Clinton City Council Tuesday night. “That means if you have an idea, we want to hear it. We want to know what crosses your desk. We don’t have that vision at this time. We have got to find someone to help us, search down a company to help us focus on who to go after and we’ve got to take an internal look at ourselves and our customer service.”

Since last year, the chairman for the Sampson Board of Commissioners has imparted the importance of economic development to town boards, community groups and citizen town forums. For 2018-19, the county board implemented the Economic Development Reserve Fund, which already contains $1.5 million to be used to “proactively planning for growth.”

The goal is to utilize those funds to leverage state and federal grant dollars to purchase property and develop infrastructure for industrial sites. While a potential target is not yet in the crosshairs, Wooten said he was spreading the message so that Sampson, along with its towns, could have a unified front and share ideas.

Seeds often need to be planted years ahead of time, but the goal is to bring more business into this county, as efficiently and expeditiously as possible, Wooten said.

“We did a lot of work to bring a company called Fibrowatt, and that didn’t work out,” said Wooten, alluding to the ill-fated attempt to get the poultry litter incineration plant about a decade ago. “But, because of that and because of the faith of the people of Sampson County, we were able to get Enviva to locate in our county.”

Used as the glowing example for the success economic development can have in Sampson, wood pellet plant Enviva located to the Faison area of Sampson several years ago. In 2017 and 2018, the first full years Enviva, the company paid in excess of $1 million in taxes.

Wooten reiterated the boosts such industries can provide in funding school systems and lightening the load on taxpayers.

“It really brought to light what that golden egg can really do for us all,” said Wooten.

He lauded county administrative staff in refinancing construction debt for schools, saving taxpayers money, some of which was able to parlayed into the new economic development venture.

“We were real fortunate to be able to refund our bonds for our (loan) debt,” the board chairman said.

Loan reserves in the amount of $1.5 million became the Economic Development Reserve Fund. The goal is to add annual deposits of $250,000 until the fund reaches at least $5 million.

“We’ve had (Economic developer) John Swope’s hands tied behind his back,” said Wooten. “We fortunately had some real estate for Enviva, but we’re selling a concept. That’s hard to sell.”

Other counties have a bevy of shovel-ready sites. That is the ultimate aim in Sampson.

“We need to expand out and diversify our economy,” said Wooten. “If we do that, everyone in this county wins. When we get a business, when we get tax base, we all win.”

Wooten said Sampson is not in need of an industry bringing 5,000 jobs with it.

“Sampson County has the lowest unemployment rate of any county touching us; it won’t work,” the chairman attested. “We need to dial down and discover first what we should seek. We want to be proactive. We do not want to sit around and wait.”

He called Enviva’s $125 million tax base and 75 jobs “perfect for Sampson County.”

Now, county officials are trying are hoping for a repeat performance — am Enviva encore. And they are recruiting helpers wherever they can find them.

“We’ve got to have somebody to tell us where our best shot is and locate it,” said Wooten. “I don’t know, but there are experts out there that can help us, and we are going to search for them. I promise you that if we go forward as one unit, we stand a chance. We do not stand a chance divided against Cumberland County, against Johnston County, against Wake County — we have got to be a team from the entire spectrum.”

“Money is not the answer to everything, but we have to have it to compete,” he remarked.

“We are certainly with you,” said Mayor Lew Starling in response. “We certainly support you and appreciate your good work.”

County leader addresses City Council in latest stop

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

