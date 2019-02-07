Local NWTF chapter wins awards

Eastern NC Regional Director Conner Bachman presented representatives of the Coastal Plains Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation with two awards recently. The Five-Star Chapter Award is presented to chapters that complete at least five events within the local community. The Coastal Plains Chapter held a Mentored Youth Turkey Hunt for youth new to the sport; held a fundraiser; and donated to a local charity (Tim’s Gift). The second award is the Half-Million Dollar Award, a national award presented to local chapters that have raised at least one-half million dollars since their initial charter was granted. The Coastal Plains Chapter was chartered in 1997.

