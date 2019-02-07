The amazing grace of God

Few with any associations with any religious organization calling itself “Christian” could say with a straight face that they had never sang the hymn, “Amazing Grace”. It is one of those “oldies” that just keep on an on. The grace of God is certainly a Bible subject with many scriptures pronouncing it’s great attributes and results. There is no doubt that God’s grace is indeed, “amazing”. There are many, many ways in which it can be said to be amazing, and whole books have been written about the grace of God, but we will just notice one passage of scripture on the subject and glean a few scriptural fruits from our consideration. The apostle Paul, in his letter to Titus said, “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men, Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world” (Tit. 2:11-12).

The first amazing thing we find about God’s grace here is that it brings salvation. Actually, this is the ultimate of the amazing things concerning God’s grace. The first time the word grace is found in the Bible is after God has determined that man is so wicked that he intends to destroy man off the face of the earth (Gen. 6:5-7). Just after this we read, “But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord” (Gen. 6:8). Because Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord, the Lord revealed to him a plan in which he would build an ark an he, his wife, his sons and their wives would all be saved from the flood by way of that ark. Thus the first time grace is found in the word of God, it brought salvation to Noah and his family. And, salvation in this Christian age likewise comes by way of the grace of God. To the Ephesian brethren Paul wrote, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of your selves: It is the gift of God” (Eph. 2:8). With limited space we will just briefly state several things about this salvation that is brought by the grace of God. When one violates God’s word, it is called sin. “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law” (I John 3:4). There are basically two realms of such sin, sins of commission in which one does that which God has said to not do and sins of omission wherein one does not do that which God has commanded him to do. The word of God clearly teaches that no accountable person is able to live without sinning. “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us” (I John 1:8). “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23). So, here is where things start to take a turn for the bad. Sin, which we all commit, separates one from God (Isa. 59:1-2; I Pet. 3:12). To be separated from God is to be spiritually dead. When Adam and Eve were told that to eat of the forbidden fruit would be to die, it was not physical death that they experienced, but spiritual. They lived on long after this bearing children. Yet, as Paul wrote, “The wages of sin is death” (Rom. 6:23). Unless something is done about that sin, it will cause one to be separated from God eternally. Paul said that when the Lord returned “with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ”… they would “be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power” (II Thess. 1:8-9). This is an awful state in which to be, and one that Paul lamented through most of Romans chapter seven. This is the salvation that he tells Titus is brought to all men by grace. It is indeed amazing. Paul told those Roman brethren, “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh” (Rom. 8:2-3).

And secondly, let us briefly consider how the grace of God has brought this salvation to all men. There are many, many ways in which the grace of God is bestowed upon men, but from the context of the passage under consideration, it is by the teaching of God’s word. Notice the word “teaching” in verse twelve. By the grace of God, we have His revealed word as our instructions on how to obtain eternal salvation in heaven. Recall that it was because Noah found grace in the sight of God that God revealed to him the means by which he and seven more souls were saved (I Pet. 3:20-21). And then recall that Paul said concerning the Ephesians, “by grace are ye saved through faith” (Eph. 2:8). Now, Paul told the Romans that, “faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Rom. 10:17). Thus, their salvation came by grace that came by faith that came by the revealed word of God. Another amazing aspect of the grace of God is the way it is brought to us. Paul said, “But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us” (II Cor. 4:8). “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105). The gospel is the power of God unto salvation (Rom. 1:16).

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

