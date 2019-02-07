We should all be on one accord

While speaking for Jesus Christ, The Apostle Paul said something very important in I Corinthians 1:10 that needs to be emphasized today. First Corinthians 1:10 says, “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be not divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.”

The Church is God’s creation through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The church is to operate on the guidelines established by God and Jesus Christ. There is only one doctrine and that doctrine has been established by God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost. We can found out what that doctrine is by studying the Word of God which is the Bible.

All churches are to be on one accord. We should all speak the same thing. We should all have a uniform testimony. Our testimony should be the same about salvation, faith, spiritual gifts, and any other tenet related to God’s Word. Every church should be operating on divine wisdom and not human wisdom.

All churches are to be on one accord. There should not be any divisions. We are all believers and children of God. We are not Methodist, Baptist, Catholics, Holiness or etc. We cannot denote ourselves as a Freedom Church, a Tongue-Talking Church, a United Church, or any other name man comes up with. We are Jesus’ Church, period.

All churches are to be on one accord. We are to be perfectly joined together in the same mind. We are to think the same, as a result of our thinking being molded and shape by what God says. The church is a body of believers who are no longer conformed to this world as a result of being transformed by the renewing of our minds. The only thing that renews the mind, is the Word of God.

All churches are to be on one accord. We are to also, be perfectly joined together in the same judgment. Every possible issue in the church and of the church has been addressed by the Word of God. God’s word is the same today, yesterday and forever. Even our opinions, which should be shaped by the Holy Spirit, should be the same.

Sameness is not prevalent in the church because too many devils have slipped in who claim to be children of God when they are actually children of Satan. It’s time to rid the church of Satan’s allies in the pews and in the pulpit.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Owens_2.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.