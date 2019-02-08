Beloved teacher wins car prize

Melissa Stone, center, received a car from Performance Ford for her work as a teacher. Also pictured is General Manager/Owner Terry Lee and Nicholas Autry, general sales manager for Performance. - Inside a Ford Fiesta, Melissa Stone smiles with excitement after starting the engine. - Melissa Stone enters her Ford Fiesta after being named the Teacher of the Year by Performance Ford. - Mark Thomas, host of the N.C. State coaches show, honors teacher Melissa Stone at Midway Middle School. - - Midway teacher Melissa Stone enters her new car. - - A student congratulates and hugs teacher Melissa Stone. - -

MIDWAY DISTRICT — During a surprise ceremony at Midway Middle School, teacher Melissa Stone smiled on her way to the podium where she received a gift basket from Performance Ford.

After the students and faculty cheered, Stone humbly spoke about the recognition of being the first Sampson County Performance Ford Teacher of the Year.

“I love you guys so much from the bottom of my heart,” Stone said to the school and supporters. “I give all praise and glory to our Lord, our Savior …”

She was pleased to hold the goodies in her arm, but there was a lot more right outside the door. The excitement in the gymnasium went to another level when Terry Lee, general manager and owner of Performance, handed her the keys to a Ford Fiesta. Stone jumped up and down with a scream of excitement before going outside to start the engine.

“Wow,” Stone said with excitement after seeing the Ford Fiesta. “I get to drive this for a year?”

Before Thursday, she was borrowing her mother’s car for transportation.

“This is perfect and it couldn’t have worked out any better,” Stone said about her heart overflowing with the blessing.

Lee said the honor was the first of many to come in the future. While speaking to the students, Lee said Stone overcame trials and tribulations through Jesus Christ.

“She is phenomenal role model for children and for parents,” Lee said to the crowd. “She has made an educational impact on our children personally.”

He added that she’s the “sunshine on a lot of cloudy days” and that her selflessness does not go unrecognized.

After the celebration, Lee said it was a good way to honor educators who treat their role as a calling and not just a profession.

“You can tell the teachers who are called to teach,” Lee said. “They love what they do. It’s not just about getting a paycheck at the end of the month. This teacher here goes far and beyond what a normal teacher is obligated to do.”

Lee said the Performance Ford Teacher of the Year is a program the dealership wants to do every year for deserving teachers such as Stone. The Sampson County native and Midway High School graduate teaches English language arts. She was the 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year at Midway Middle.

Before coming to Midway, Stone earned a Teacher of the Year honor at Clement School and was runner-up for Best Elementary Teacher in Cumberland County. Another earned recognition was becoming a recipient of The Best Mannered Teacher in Cumberland County by the National League of Junior Cotillion in 2011, after a former middle school student wrote an essay about her.

Nicholas Autry, general sales manager for Performance, said he felt that Stone is deserving of the gift because of her contributions to education.

“It’s amazing how folks in this area end up coming right back to this area to give back to the children,” Autry said.

Principal Kevin Hunter added that it was an awesome honor for Stone.

“She’s an excellent teacher that truly exemplifies what a teacher should be,” Hunter said. “We’re so thankful for Performance Ford and their willingness to support our schools and our teachers.”

Mark Thomas was also in on the surprise by making a visit to recognize the success of the school’s boys and girls basketball teams, along with Stone. He is a former All-Atlantic Coast Conference tight end for the N.C. State Wolfpack, retired NFL player and hosts the coaches show for his alma mater.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to really celebrate the people that impact one of our most cherished things that we have, which is our kids,” Thomas said. “They directly impact and they do it unselfishly. Our teachers do it because they love all of our kids and that’s a big deal.”

Performance Ford honors Midway Middle’s Stone

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

