Annual Rise Up event slated for Feb. 23

Over the last seven years, youth from across the county have gathered to complete mission work as part of a day-long conference geared towards rising up and sharing the love of Christ.

It’s time once again for those youth to take part in the annual conference, Rise Up, sponsored by Tim’s Gift.

Becky Spell Vann, owner and operator of Tim’s Gift, has always had a heart for mission work, and just like in years past, through this year’s Rise Up conference she hopes to share that love with the community.

In the past, the Rise Up conference has offered the community a chance to restore their faith, and encourage others to help restore the nation. With America falling under new leadership, last year’s conference worked to not only restore the nation, but revive a nation who seems to be losing its way. Vann is hoping this year’s conference will help the community reach out and share the love of Christ.

“Rise Up Christian celebrations are winter gatherings designed to energize faith, excite believers and encourage our youth to rise up and be Jesus strong as do summer Illuminate sessions,” Vann said. “We want to reach out to people and share about home and foreign missions. Our goal is to bring unity among our youth and area churches.”

This year’s theme is Rise Up – Rejoice and is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23.

Rise Up began several years ago as Vann stood at a revival service in Charlotte. After much prayer, the first conference was initiated, with the eighth scheduled for later this month.

“Faithfully, we put His plans in place for an event where people can rise up to revive, renew, repent, restore, relate and rejoice,” Vann said. “(We hope) the result will be total restoration and a desire to cherish a close, right relationship with the Lord and loved ones.”

The first conference, Rise Up-Recount, was held in 2012 with Rise Up-Reach Out held in 2013, Rise Up-Renew held in 2014, Rise Up-Relate in 2015, Rise Up-Restore in 2016, Rise Up-Revive in 2017 and Rise Up-Reach Out last year.

During the conference, the youth participants will be divided into groups and take part in home mission work throughout the city. This community service will be done from 2-4 p.m. While one group works on making blessing bags and caring cards, another group will visit local nursing homes to pray over people and witnessing to the residents.

“Exciting mission opportunities have included rest home visits, prayer walk, card ministry, hospital visitation, yard clean up for elderly and widows, food drive, farm life experiences, and others,” Vann explained. “Youth are invited to come with their church youth group or own their own.”

The public is invited to attend all worship events. Youth registration begins at 1:30 p.m., followed by visits with local missionaries from 2-4 p.m., a meal from 4-5 p.m. and the main event from 5-7 p.m.

All activities are free and everyone is invited to attend.

When asked why such conferences should be held, Vann said it allows for people to come out for fellowship, food, fun and fostering of faith, simply because people need to know the Lord, to rise up in Christian love and leadership, and to live in a right relationship with God and family.

During the main event, praise will be done by Melody Powell and Norrie Ellis of the Vine Fellowship and the Rev. Russ Emanuel of Olive Grove Church will be ministering.

During last year’s event, Carr Memorial Church’s youth group was awarded the Mission Youth Group trophy that is presented each year to recognize local youth groups for their mission work throughout the previous year.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Brewer and Vann from Tim’s Gift.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

