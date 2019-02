The Junior Miss Union pageant will be held Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Pictured are contestants Lauren McMillan, Avery Jones, Khamya Jarmon, Cameran Poole, Anna Teachey, Morgan Smith, Hailey King, Shaunia King, Jyra Buie, Aracely Flores and Sarah Millen. -

The Junior Miss Union pageant will be held Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Pictured are contestants Lauren McMillan, Avery Jones, Khamya Jarmon, Cameran Poole, Anna Teachey, Morgan Smith, Hailey King, Shaunia King, Jyra Buie, Aracely Flores and Sarah Millen.