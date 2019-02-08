Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 6 — Barronne Lemont Eddington, 21, of 30 Birdy P. Lane, Garland, was charged with speeding in excess of 65 mph, careless and reckless, no liability insurance, revoked tags, fictitious tag and failing to maintain lane control. No bond set; court date is April 1.

• Feb. 7 — Bobby Lee Marable, 70, of 1565 Beaman Woods Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 23.

• Feb. 7 — Quentin Mondarius Morrisey, 30, of 603 Webster Drive, Dunn, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 11.

• Feb. 7 — Christopher Trevon Graham, 25, of 788 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, trespass of real property, resist, delay and obstruct public official and damage to property. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Feb. 15.

• Feb. 7 — Gene Faircloth of Dunn reported the theft of a golf cart with aluminum cargo box, valued at $4,300.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

