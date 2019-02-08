Clinton’s Britt Grammys-bound

Members of Sister Sadie spend time at a Grammy nominee party for the Nashville Chapter. The band was selected for the Best Blue Grass Album for the award show, scheduled for Sunday. Pictured from left, Dale Ann Bradley, Beth Lawrence, Gena Britt, Deanie Richardson, and Tina Adair. - Sister Sadie is looking forward to attending the Grammys. The members include Dale Ann Bradley, Tina Adair, Deanie Richardson, Beth Lawrence, and Gena Britt, a Clinton resident. - Clinton’s Gena Britt was nominated for a Grammy with her Sister Sadie bandmates. -

As a little girl, Gena Britt remembers sitting in front of her TV and watching the Grammys, with music stars holding gold-plated trophies in their hands.

On Sunday, there’s a chance she can bring the gramophone shaped award back to Clinton as one-fifth of the group Sister Sadie. For the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, the all-female band has been nominated for Best Bluegrass Album for their latest title “Sister Sadie II.”

“It’s kind of like the holy grail,” Britt said about the dream coming true. “It’s such an honor to even be nominated.”

Released on Pinecastle Records, the follow-up to the self-titled debut album features hits such as “No Smokey Mountains,” and “Something To Lose.” With Sister Sadie, Britt plays the banjo & sings lead and harmony vocals. The other members of the group with roots in Nashville are Dale Ann Bradley, Tina Adair, Deanie Richardson, and Beth Lawrence.

“It’s a small genre, so you kind of get to know everyone and become friends with them,” Britt said about forming a sister-like bond. “We all individually have done music on our own and with other groups.”

She connected with them through her love of bluegrass music during a one-time Christmas show in Nashville at The Station Inn, an acoustic music venue.

“There were some videos taken that night of our performance and we started to get some phone calls,” Britt said. “We decided that we’ll try to do it a few more times and six years later, we’re still doing it.”

She’s looking forward to the show in Los Angeles, where she’ll participate in several nominee events. For Britt, it’s a surreal moment in her life. After the announcement, they called each other about the great news.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Britt said about her bandmates. “It still feels that way for me.”

The band was also recently invited to perform on March 30 at the Grand Ole Opry, a world renowned music venue in Nashville.

The Star, N.C. native also plays guitar and acoustic bass. Her love for music began at a young age by watching her grandfather call square dances near the Montgomery/Moore County line.

“I kind of grew up in the dance hall,” she said looking back. “I owe all of my success to my parents, Parker & Lucille Britt. They were like the soccer mom and dad of bluegrass for me. They ran me all over the country. My dad was my biggest fan. He passed away in 2009, but I know he would be proud to see everything that is happening in my life. My mom & brother and sister all still live in Moore County and are my cheerleaders for life.”

Britt became an award winning clogger in competitions and by the age of 8, she learned to play the banjo. The genre of bluegrass has a special place in her heart.

“Once it’s in your blood and in your heart, it’s always there,” she said. “It’s hard to shake sometimes.”

She continued her journey in Nashville after graduating from high school and joined critically acclaimed groups such as Petticoat Junction, New Vintage, and Lou Reid & Carolina.

In 2001, she formed The Gena Britt Band and was a graduating member of Leadership Bluegrass in 2003. Britt also free-lanced for several groups, in addition to receiving awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music. Britt is currently working on a solo album for Pinecastle Records scheduled for a Summer 2019 release.

“What makes bluegrass special to me is that the artists are accessible to their fans,” Britt said. “It really does become a family affair. A lot of bluegrass events are outdoor music festivals where they have camping. It’s very family-friendly oriented and it’s easy to make friends with the fans.”

After getting married, she came to Sampson County and now resides in Clinton with her two daughters Jalyn Tew, 14, and Dalsyn Tew, 12. Around town, she’s known as Gena Tew and works at a local financial institution.

“I love Clinton because you kind of get to know everybody,” Britt said. “It’s a small town and I enjoy raising my daughters here. Honestly, all this is wonderful, but if I was ever remembered for anything, I would want to be remembered as a good mom.”

Sister Sadie nominated for Best Bluegrass Album