Clinton man sustains ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound; incident ‘not random’

A Clinton man was airlifted Friday night with what was believed to be a life-threatening gunshot wound after being the target of a shooting on Margaret Street. His condition was not immediately known as of early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday, Clinton Police officials said.

Ortavious Lynch, 30, of 502 Margaret St., Clinton, was shot at least once while he walked along Margaret Street. He was transported to the emergency room at Sampson Regional Medical Center, reportedly after sustaining a gunshot to the chest, sources said.

“Detectives were called to the scene and note that this is not random,” Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards stated. “We have identified two suspects and are continuing to work, trying to determine the reason for the shooting.”

Sampson Regional was reportedly locked down while Lynch was there. It is standard for Sampson Regional, like other hospitals, to go into lockdown when dealing with a gunshot or stabbing victim, or an otherwise mass-casualty event, as a way to provide additional security.

Lynch was subsequently airlifted to a regional hospital to receive treatment. The name of the facility was not disclosed by law enforcement as a further precautionary measure.

“Lynch’s injuries appeared life-threatening, but there is no update on his condition,” Edwards said early Saturday.

Two suspects identified as city shooting probe ongoing