City earns budget award for ninth year

For the ninth consecutive year, the City of Clinton has received the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.

The Government Finance Officers Association has announced that the City of Clinton and its Finance Department once again is the recipient of the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

“There is a plaque over at the Finance Department that gets a medallion every year that we do this. I’m very happy that for the ninth consecutive year the city has received (this award),” City manager Tom Hart stated. “This award is based on the city satisfying nationally-recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.”

The award, GFOA and city officials stated, represents a significant accomplishment by the City of Clinton’s Finance Department.

“Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America,” stated the GFOA, which serves more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government official and other finance practitioners.

Its Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting and recognition is given as part of that program to those government entities meeting the highest of standards.

“It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” the GFOA stated. “In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.”

Those guidelines are designed to assess how well a budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

“We were proficient in all of those areas,” Hart noted. “This is one of those awards that reflects a commitment on behalf of the governing body and staff to use best principles.”

And along with the award, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is presented to the individual or department designated as being primarily responsible for its having achieved the award.

That recognition was bestowed to Finance director Kristin Stafford and the City of Clinton’s Finance Department.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_city-logo.jpg

Staff reports

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.