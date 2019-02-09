Music to the ears

Students in the Music Club at Sunset Avenue School performed during the Clinton City Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday night. The students played a musical selection using buckets as drums and performed another selection vocally for the audience. The students meet once a week for an hour and rehearse different forms of music. -
