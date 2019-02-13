Pocahontas rehearsals in full swing

Jaalen Best is staring as Chief Powhatan in the upcoming production of Pocahontas, the daughter of the mighty Algonquin chief. -

The production of Pocahontas will be one for the whole family to enjoy, and we are hoping that you have marked your calendars for our production.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Angela Martin and follows the story of the legendary princess Pocahontas and the Algonquin people and how they met the settlers of Jamestown. The story includes woodland animals, Native Americans, Jamestown Settlers and a Spirit of the Mother Earth.

Wordspinner’ and the rhythmic beat of the tom-toms open and close this charming musical adventure for all age groups. Pocahontas is the daughter of the mighty Algonquin Chief Powhatan. The princess delights in playing with Raven, Wolf, and Squirrel. Pocahontas has also made friends with the English settlers of Jamestown, a community struggling with starvation and sickness. This enchanting musical is graced with a wonderful cast of characters: Little Running Rabbit, Brave Eagle, Aunt Morning Star, Forest Spirits, Mother Earth, and, of course, the people of Jamestown. Filled with Native American lore and beautiful music, this play is true to the original legend. Audiences will be swept away with DeTurk’s original music, featuring such songs as “Live Forever,” “No Common Ground” and the beautiful “Your Heart Always Knows.”

The production is proudly sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford of Clinton and features costumes by Linda Carr. The show will take place for eight performances beginning Friday, March 22, and runs until Sunday, March 31, with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday performance at 2:30 p.m. Make sure to see this dynamic production filled with young people throughout our county.

The SCT Patron program is still looking for people who like to support our season this year. For a small fee you or your business can be listed in our programs and you will receive two tickets for each of our six productions. If you would like more information on how you can support the arts please contact Brenda Martin at 910-990-4510.

