SCC training ‘lifts’ employees to new level

Sampson Community College now offers certification for forklift truck operators in Sampson County. The new certification is offered as a method to help local employers meet government mandated training requirements for their employees.

“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires that forklift operators be properly trained and certified,” says David Locklear, Industrial Systems Technology instructor at SCC. “The training we offer here at the college will satisfy all requirements that OSHA has set for industry.”

Forklifts are powered industrial trucks used to lift and move materials over short distances. They have become an indispensable piece of equipment in manufacturing and warehousing. Forklifts are rated for loads at a specified maximum weight and a specified forward center of gravity. An important aspect of forklift operation is that it must have rear-wheel steering. While this increases maneuverability in tight cornering situations, it differs from a driver’s traditional experience with other wheeled vehicles.

“This training also gives fork lift operators an opportunity to upgrade their skills,” says Katie Brown, Director of Customized Training at SCC. “This teaches students the importance of the daily service check list on the equipment and how to operate the equipment in an efficient means to increase productivity. Safety is of the utmost importance during this training.”

Forklifts are a critical element of warehouses and distribution centers. It’s imperative that these structures be designed to accommodate their efficient and safe movement. Often, forklift drivers are guided into the bay through guide rails on the floor and the pallet is placed on cantilevered arms or rails. Since every pallet requires the truck to enter the storage structure, damage is more common than with other types of storage. These maneuvers require well-trained operators.

For more information about the forklift certification courses, contact Brown at [email protected] or at 910-900-4055.

A forklift certification student practices moving pallets. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_forklift.jpg A forklift certification student practices moving pallets.