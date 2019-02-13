Early College students place

The Beta Club students at Sampson Early College High School attended the state convention and brought home several wins. The students placed first in Two Dimensional Design, third in Living Literature, fourth in Division 1 Spanish and fifth in Division 1 Fiber Arts.

