Like all great teachers, Edward Winfield “Ed” Taylor sparked passion in his students. Under the longtime band director’s leadership, they wanted to learn, took pride in what they did and strived to make their mentor proud.

He was preparing them not just for their next concert or march, but life.

On Saturday, many of those former students of Taylor’s joined family and friends in honoring the beloved educator and musician who served as band director at Clinton High School for 36 years (1955-1991). They celebrated his 90th birthday (the big day was Tuesday) with a reception at Coharie Country Club.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling proclaimed it “Ed Taylor Day” as the packed house serenaded the man with “Happy Birthday.” Although not as spry as he once was, his 90-year-old voice resounded with the clarity of a man a third his age.

“Thank you so very much for coming,” Taylor said, as he looked around the room, calling some of his former protégés by name as they beamed back. “I loved my time here.”

A queue quickly formed and continued throughout the day as old friends greeted Taylor, who now lives in Raleigh with wife Mabel.

“He said, ‘it’s been so long, they won’t remember me,’” Mabel said. “And I said, ‘you just wait.’”

Fittingly, Taylor was honored through music as he entered the proceedings, a group of current Clinton band members, under director Travis Jordan, joining some of Taylor’s former students in playing some of the old tunes from days past.

Some of those former students included Geoffrey Tart (Class of 1993); Judy Crumpler Anderson (1989); Terri Jackson Shaffer (1985); Christy Jackson Crumpler (1991); Leigh Ann Clark Fajardo (1994); and Celey Daughtry Cumbo (1991).

They shared stories of Taylor’s wisdom, passion and discipline — and how he impacted their lives for the better.

“He was a huge influence on me,” said Shaffer. “I just love and appreciate all he did.”

Tart, a decorated band director in his own right at Hobbton High School, is in his 20th year teaching. Taylor was his band director from eight to 10th grade, but he admired him well before that.

“From the age of 2, I knew what I was going to do,” said Tart. “I grew up looking up to him as who I wanted to be, career-wise. He instilled a lot of self-discipline, pride and leadership, especially when it gets tough. That’s when you keep pushing.”

During Taylor’s years at Clinton, he took a small-town band and made them competitive against some of the biggest bands from the largest cities in the state. They won titles at the state and national level and participated in some of the most prestigious events.

Over the years, Taylor’s bands won 21 Superior ratings at district and state band events and took home hundreds of first-place awards in competitions across North Carolina and Virginia. Taylor was also one of the first directors in the state to utilize the creative marching band services of Bob Buckner.

Taylor’s bands marched in the Lion’s Club International Parade in New York, Atlanta and New Orleans, and won events at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., the Dogwood Festival in Knoxville, Tenn., the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., the Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, Va., and the All-American Festival in Orlando, Fla.

Through the years, 14 of his students attended the Governor’s School of North Carolina in instrumental music.

Taylor’s bands not only played at halftime of the Dark Horses home football games, but frequently traveled to the away games as well. Those halftime shows at Dark Horses football games were something to behold.

It was a spectacle.

Tart recalled begging to go to the games. Atop the shoulders of his father Harvey, a former Clinton High Band Boosters president, a young Geoffrey watched as Taylor led his band, meticulous with every note and step.

“The CHS Marching Band was a legacy,” said Tart. “Growing up, I would have a fit to see the band. After halftime I was ready to go home. I saw what I wanted to see. That’s the way I want my band to be like now.”

During his time with the U.S. Air Force, Taylor was a triple threat himself, serving as drum major for the marching band, as well as playing oboe in concert band and solo alto saxophone in the dance orchestra.

Tart said Taylor’s alto sax is second to none.

“It was a showstopper,” he said.

A musician devoted to his craft, Taylor was a perfectionist. And he sought to instill that same drive for perfection in his pupils. He did so with a stern word and discipline, preaching repetition until the sheet music was executed as it should be.

“It still scared me to play today,” said Tart.

“He was very disciplined.” Anderson said, joking, “I think I still owe him some running laps.”

After his military career, Taylor enrolled at Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University), where he received a Bachelor of Music Education degree and lettered in baseball.

He continued both loves after school, directing bands and coaching baseball.

Taylor’s first job as a high school band director was at Plymouth, where he served as band and choral director for two years before moving to Clinton in the mid-1950s.

In addition to his active role with CHS band activities, Taylor also coached Little League baseball and football in the area for 15 years, working with hundreds of young boys, including his three sons, Jeffery, Barry and Edward.

Taylor would teach band in the mornings, coach boys baseball in the afternoons and church softball at night during his early years in Clinton. The weekends were filled with playing and coaching fast-pitch softball and directing the choir at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

At the time of his retirement in 1991, then-Clinton Mayor Emsley Kennedy presented Taylor the Key to the City, the highest honor the city can give to a citizen.

In proclaiming “Ed Taylor Day,” Starling joked that he was afraid of Taylor back in school, and still afraid of him today. He said it was his honor to be a part of Taylor’s recognition.

“In the past on such occasions, we have actually given keys to the city. Well, I can’t do that because Emsley Kennedy already gave him one,” Starling said, praising Taylor for what he meant to Clinton.“He’s a very good man who had a great impact on so many people’s lives. He set the standard.”

In 2011, Taylor was inducted into the North Carolina Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame.

John Lowe, former director of Clinton High School band for 14 years and one of Taylor’s former students, nominated him for that award. He summed up back then the sentiment echoed by so many during Saturday’s celebration.

Stated Lowe, “More important than the band’s appearances and accomplishments is the impact Mr. Taylor had on the lives of the young people in his bands. His own demand for excellence and strong commitment to working hard until the job was not only completed — but also completed perfectly — has impacted generations of former students.

”Clinton High band members may or may not remember the music they played under Mr. Taylor’s tutelage,” Lowe continued, “but they still apply the principles learned from him in their work and everyday lives.”

Even after Taylor’s retirement in 1991, he continued to serve as a mentor to many band directors, helping them become better directors, teachers and people.

Lowe was one of them. So was Tart. Those lessons were about more than music.

“Around this room are teachers, lawyers, doctors, nurses,” said Tart during Saturday’s event. “All of his students have gone on to their own successes. That is his impact.”

Ed Taylor shares an embrace with Beatrice Gray, one of the many friends who celebrated Taylor's 90th birthday with him this past weekend. It was proclaimed 'Ed Taylor Day' in Clinton. Longtime band leader Ed Taylor spends time with his former student Geoffrey Tart, who has enjoyed his own success as Hobbton High's band director. Ed Taylor says a few words of thanks as he looks around at friends, family and former students. Terri Jackson Shaffer talks with her former band director Ed Taylor. The old days- a painting of Ed Taylor in front of his stage for 36 years, the Clinton High football field. Ed Taylor, with wife Mabel. The couple live in Raleigh. Clinton Mayor Lew Starling hugs Ed Taylor at Saturday's celebration after proclaiming it 'Ed Taylor Day' in Clinton. Ed Taylor takes it all in as he listens to the crowd sing 'Happy Birthday.'

By Chris Berendt cberendt@www.clintonnc.com