In an effort to make Sampson Community College an even safer place to work and go to school, all faculty and staff are required to be CPR-certified going forward. CPR stands for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.

“We are teaching everyone here basic life support and CPR,” says Michelle Simmons, CPR trainer. “We are going through the steps and procedures as it relates to saving lives from adults and children to infants as well. We want the employees here to know exactly what to do in a life-threatening emergency.”

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation is a procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest. According to 2014 data, nearly 45 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survived when bystander CPR was administered. Most out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in public settings.

“It is particularly important to have as many people on campus as possible know CPR,” Simmons says. “So many people visit or work at the college that the chances of anything happening there obviously increases. This training will not only help the staff and students there but the community in general benefits from it as well.” The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports that there are about 10,000 cardiac arrests in the workplace each year in the United States.

CPR instructor Wayne Dienhart instructs Sampson Community College employee Carol Watson.

College employees receive CPR training