Boys honored for patriotism

A photo of two young Roseboro boys recently went viral and now the community is praising them for their act of patriotism.

Thomas Jones and Derrick Ingram, students at Roseboro Elementary School, were out riding their scooters and Hoverboard last week when a Roseboro Fire Department firefighter raised the American Flag in front of the station. The boys, just 6 and 8 years old, stopped, placed their right hands over their hearts, and began reciting the pledge — followed by a rendition of “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”

“I was taught from my mom and dad to respect the flag,” Jones said when asked why he showed such a great act of patriotism.

The original photo was posted to the Roseboro Fire Department’s Facebook page on Friday, receiving thousands of likes and shares. On Tuesday night, the Roseboro Board of Commissioners and Mayor Alice Butler recognized the boys for practicing their American duty.

Roseboro Fire Department’s chaplain Bobby Herring is that firefighter who was raising the flag when he said he noticed the two young boys stop and place their hands on their heart.

“Whenever I saw it, I basically came to a stand still,” Herring said about the young boys’ act. “It just grabbed me, grabbed me in a special way.”

Since the photo went viral, the boys have been interviewed by news stations across the state and are now called “celebrities” at school. The original Facebook post had received more than 850 comments as of Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Butler shared comments from Facebook and recognized the boys with an American flag for each of their homes, as well as a the viral photo framed and a box of chocolates.

“Their action has touched the whole country, not just Roseboro and Sampson County,” Butler said about the boys’ act of patriotism. “It was an innocent act and shows the values that have been instilled at home and school.”

Each morning during announcements, the boys said they recite the “Pledge of Allegiance” at school and follow it with the patriotic tune, and stopping last week to show their respect for the country and flag is something they have been taught to do.

“We noticed the fireman raising the flag and we put our hands on our chest and said the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ together and sang ‘My Country, ‘Tis of Thee,” Ingram said.

Roseboro Elementary principal Tonya Colwell shared the boys’ excitement, calling the school “RES Proud.”

“We are happy that our little Leopards made a great choice to show respect to our country’s flag,” Colwell said. “The boys displayed a good example of showing respect and are a good representation for our school, their parents and the entire community.”

Candid photo of Roseboro ES students goes viral

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

