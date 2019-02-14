4-H honors achievement

4-Hers receive recognition during the Sampson County 4-H Achievement Night. - Deborah Johnson speaks about the benefits of joining the 4-H program. - The Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club is honored as the Club of the Year by 4-H leaders Genny Thompson and Elizabeth Merrill. - Deborah Johnson served as the guest speaker during the Sampson County 4-H Achievement Night. - - The Cookie Clover Scouts 4-H Club lead the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. - - Haley Matthis, Alannah Cain, Destiny Graybill, and Madison Lackey receive recognition for Cloverbud Achievements. Peyton Matthis earned the Green Award. - - Majestic Riders. Members pictured are Peyton Matthis, Haley Matthis, and Secretary Kaya Kusmierczuk. Others are Anne Wicke, Megan Merritt, E’Vanna Hall, Savannah Watson, Michelle Menendez, Kylie Peterson, and Carson Wicke-Bass. - - The Hippity Hop -H Rabbit Club earns recognition for their achievements. The members are Destiny Davis, Kaylee Lackey, Gabriel Moser, Amber Lackey, Jack Davis, Madison Lackey, Elizabeth Vaughan, Colin Foster, and Ayden Ruggles. - - Rob Richardson of the Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club receives an award for being the Volunteer of the Year. - - Kaylee Lackey is the Junior 4-Her of the Year for Sampson County. - - James Carr, Senior 4-Her of the Year for Sampson County. - - The Juntos Club of Hobbton High School volunteers at many events in the community. Members and supporters are Martha Celis; Litzy Lascares, president; Oscar Najera, vice-president; Milton Cinto, secretary; and Mireya Ramirez, treasurer. - - Deborah Johnson, right, accepts an award from Prestage Farms as Sponsor of the Year. Also pictured is 4-H Agent Genny Thompson. - - Prime Cuts members enjoy being honored during the night. Members are Leslie Matthis, Tracie Bellanger, Loralei Bellanger, Peyton Matthis, Luke Williams, Stephen Carter, Aubrey Herring, Meredith Herring, Anna Faith Williams, Hanna Smith, Ayden Ruggles, Haley Matthis, Ansley Herring, and Zander Bellanger. - - The Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club earns the Club of the Year award. - -

As Deborah Johnson looked into the audience filled with young 4-Hers, she saw leaders preparing to deal with the challenges the world will face in the future.

“We are going to need you,” she said. “We hope that 4-H shapes and molds you so that you can be those leaders that our next generation needs.”

Johnson, the communications director of Prestage Farms, was the guest speaker for the 2018 Achievement Night, held Tuesday at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center. The ceremony honored members and groups for their contributions to Sampson County’s 4-H.

She spent her life involved in agriculture, which began many years ago when she grew up on a row crop farm in Johnston County. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she moved to Sampson County with her husband to start a turkey farm. With more than 30 years of experience, Johnson’s work has involved communications, public affairs, issues management, sales, and business development for different agribusinesses and groups.

“I know that whenever I’m involved in hiring for our internship program at Prestage Farms, I look on resumes and when I see Four-H, that tells me something right there,” Johnson said.

While praising the program, she added that youths involved in 4-H become more involved in their community as adults. Johnson was never involved in 4-H, but was a parent of children in the organization, who are now grown and living in New York. She hopes her one-year-old grandson joins when he gets older. Johnson hears many great things from her children and others about the personal benefits of the program. Some of them included time management, prioritizing, leadership skills, and programs to build confidence.

Many awards were presented to members, sponsors and volunteers by 4-H Agent Genny Thompson; Elizabeth Merrill, 4-H program assistant; and Eileen Coite, director of Sampson County Cooperative Extension.

“Thank you all for coming out tonight to Sampson County’s Achievement Night to celebrate the 2018 achievements of Sampson County 4-H, its members, sponsors, volunteers and all those who take time to make the best better,” Thompson said during the welcome.

James Carr was named Senior 4-Her of the Year. He enjoys being involved in activities, workshops and other aspects involving leadership.

“I’m always using my Head, Heart, Hands, and Health in whatever I can do,” Carr said while stating the meaning of 4-H and helping to make his community a better place.

Kaylee Lackey is the Sampson County Junior 4-Her of the Year for her contributions and community service work.

“I get to meet new people all the time and you have lifelong friends though this,” Lackey said.

Merrill said the two youth put out extra effort every year to achieve goals.

“They applied themselves, they tried their best and they may have not done everything in Sampson County 4-H, but they stepped out of their comfort zone and tried something new,” Merrill said.

The Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club was honored as the Club of the Year. Merrill said it was a tough decision selecting a winner because there’s so many clubs who put in a lot of hard work and effort throughout the year. Members of the Hippity Hop club were recognized for volunteering at events such as Ag Day, Halloween on the Square and other church functions.

“This club has gone above and beyond,” Merrill said about the group.

During the night, Rob Richardson was honored as Volunteer of the Year and was described by Hippity Hop as a hard working and generous person who is always willing to help. Prestage Farms was named sponsor of the year for their support which allowed Sampson County’s 4-H to improve the Embryology program by purchasing new incubators and equipment.

“As a member of the business community, we are proud of you,” Johnson said. “We’re happy that you’re a part of 4-H and that tonight, you’re being recognized.“

4-Hers receive recognition during the Sampson County 4-H Achievement Night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_4.jpg 4-Hers receive recognition during the Sampson County 4-H Achievement Night. Deborah Johnson speaks about the benefits of joining the 4-H program. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H__3.jpg Deborah Johnson speaks about the benefits of joining the 4-H program. The Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club is honored as the Club of the Year by 4-H leaders Genny Thompson and Elizabeth Merrill. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_1.jpg The Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club is honored as the Club of the Year by 4-H leaders Genny Thompson and Elizabeth Merrill. Deborah Johnson served as the guest speaker during the Sampson County 4-H Achievement Night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H__2.jpg Deborah Johnson served as the guest speaker during the Sampson County 4-H Achievement Night. The Cookie Clover Scouts 4-H Club lead the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_5.jpg The Cookie Clover Scouts 4-H Club lead the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Haley Matthis, Alannah Cain, Destiny Graybill, and Madison Lackey receive recognition for Cloverbud Achievements. Peyton Matthis earned the Green Award. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_9_Cloverbud_GreenAward.jpg Haley Matthis, Alannah Cain, Destiny Graybill, and Madison Lackey receive recognition for Cloverbud Achievements. Peyton Matthis earned the Green Award. Majestic Riders. Members pictured are Peyton Matthis, Haley Matthis, and Secretary Kaya Kusmierczuk. Others are Anne Wicke, Megan Merritt, E’Vanna Hall, Savannah Watson, Michelle Menendez, Kylie Peterson, and Carson Wicke-Bass. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_13_Majestic-Riders.jpg Majestic Riders. Members pictured are Peyton Matthis, Haley Matthis, and Secretary Kaya Kusmierczuk. Others are Anne Wicke, Megan Merritt, E’Vanna Hall, Savannah Watson, Michelle Menendez, Kylie Peterson, and Carson Wicke-Bass. The Hippity Hop -H Rabbit Club earns recognition for their achievements. The members are Destiny Davis, Kaylee Lackey, Gabriel Moser, Amber Lackey, Jack Davis, Madison Lackey, Elizabeth Vaughan, Colin Foster, and Ayden Ruggles. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_14_Hippity-Hop-Rabbit-Club.jpg The Hippity Hop -H Rabbit Club earns recognition for their achievements. The members are Destiny Davis, Kaylee Lackey, Gabriel Moser, Amber Lackey, Jack Davis, Madison Lackey, Elizabeth Vaughan, Colin Foster, and Ayden Ruggles. Rob Richardson of the Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club receives an award for being the Volunteer of the Year. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_18_Rob-Richardson_Volunteer-of-the-Year.jpg Rob Richardson of the Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club receives an award for being the Volunteer of the Year. Kaylee Lackey is the Junior 4-Her of the Year for Sampson County. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_6_Junior-OTY.jpg Kaylee Lackey is the Junior 4-Her of the Year for Sampson County. James Carr, Senior 4-Her of the Year for Sampson County. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_7_Senior-OTY.jpg James Carr, Senior 4-Her of the Year for Sampson County. The Juntos Club of Hobbton High School volunteers at many events in the community. Members and supporters are Martha Celis; Litzy Lascares, president; Oscar Najera, vice-president; Milton Cinto, secretary; and Mireya Ramirez, treasurer. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_10_Juntos_HHS.jpg The Juntos Club of Hobbton High School volunteers at many events in the community. Members and supporters are Martha Celis; Litzy Lascares, president; Oscar Najera, vice-president; Milton Cinto, secretary; and Mireya Ramirez, treasurer. Deborah Johnson, right, accepts an award from Prestage Farms as Sponsor of the Year. Also pictured is 4-H Agent Genny Thompson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_19_Prestage-Farms.jpg Deborah Johnson, right, accepts an award from Prestage Farms as Sponsor of the Year. Also pictured is 4-H Agent Genny Thompson. Prime Cuts members enjoy being honored during the night. Members are Leslie Matthis, Tracie Bellanger, Loralei Bellanger, Peyton Matthis, Luke Williams, Stephen Carter, Aubrey Herring, Meredith Herring, Anna Faith Williams, Hanna Smith, Ayden Ruggles, Haley Matthis, Ansley Herring, and Zander Bellanger. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_12_Prime-Cuts.jpg Prime Cuts members enjoy being honored during the night. Members are Leslie Matthis, Tracie Bellanger, Loralei Bellanger, Peyton Matthis, Luke Williams, Stephen Carter, Aubrey Herring, Meredith Herring, Anna Faith Williams, Hanna Smith, Ayden Ruggles, Haley Matthis, Ansley Herring, and Zander Bellanger. The Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club earns the Club of the Year award. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_8_Club-OTY.jpg The Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club earns the Club of the Year award. The Clinton High School, Sampson Middle School Juntos Club receives appreciation for reaching out to Hispanic community members. Members recognized for their contributions and leadership are Jessica Llamas, Abigail Rivera, Nancy Noyola, Gabriela Pineda, Arely Acosta, Mitzy Aguayo, Obed Gallegos, Eduin Munoz Ramirez, Ivan Ponce, Ivan Zelaya, Isaac Rivera, Manuel Murillo, and Jorge Llamas. Kathy Rivera is the advisor. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_11_Juntos_ClintonHS_Sampson-Middle.jpg The Clinton High School, Sampson Middle School Juntos Club receives appreciation for reaching out to Hispanic community members. Members recognized for their contributions and leadership are Jessica Llamas, Abigail Rivera, Nancy Noyola, Gabriela Pineda, Arely Acosta, Mitzy Aguayo, Obed Gallegos, Eduin Munoz Ramirez, Ivan Ponce, Ivan Zelaya, Isaac Rivera, Manuel Murillo, and Jorge Llamas. Kathy Rivera is the advisor. The Happy Feet earns recognition for their involvement in 4-H. The members are Agata Kusmierczuk, Denisse Romero, Mariana Sada-Romero, Karol Kusmierczuk, Kaya Kusmierczuk, Fernando Gracia, Eduardo Patlan, Carson Wicke-Bass, Andrea Sada-Romero, Eric Garcia, Fabiola Patlan. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_15_HappyFeet.jpg The Happy Feet earns recognition for their involvement in 4-H. The members are Agata Kusmierczuk, Denisse Romero, Mariana Sada-Romero, Karol Kusmierczuk, Kaya Kusmierczuk, Fernando Gracia, Eduardo Patlan, Carson Wicke-Bass, Andrea Sada-Romero, Eric Garcia, Fabiola Patlan. Every Buddies Kids Club. Participants are Linda Jewell Carr, Libbie Best, Logan Best, Taylor Blanchard, Jewell Carr, Mackenzie Carter,Nathan Hardison, Ivey Marshall, Kaitlyn Williamson, and Marissa Williamson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_16_Every-Buddies-Kids-Club.jpg Every Buddies Kids Club. Participants are Linda Jewell Carr, Libbie Best, Logan Best, Taylor Blanchard, Jewell Carr, Mackenzie Carter,Nathan Hardison, Ivey Marshall, Kaitlyn Williamson, and Marissa Williamson. Cookie Clover Scouts. Members are Madison Lackey, Kaya Kusmierczuk, Kaylee Lackey, Alannah Cain, Amber Lackey, Loralei Bellanger, Kim Lackey and Rose Lee. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_4H_17_Cookie-Clover-Scouts.jpg Cookie Clover Scouts. Members are Madison Lackey, Kaya Kusmierczuk, Kaylee Lackey, Alannah Cain, Amber Lackey, Loralei Bellanger, Kim Lackey and Rose Lee.

Individual, club awards bestowed at banquet

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.