Annual pancake feast supports young populous

- File photo Kiwanis members Daniel Ruggles, Marvin Mitchell, Lawton Eure and Mac McPhail work to unload supplies for the pancake breakfast. -

Members of the local Kiwanis Club believe in supporting local projects that both strengthen the community and serve children.

As a way to raise funds to continue that support, the local organization is hosting the 61st annual Pancake and Sausage Feast on Feb. 22 from 5-7 p.m. and on Feb. 23 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Sunset Avenue School.

Locally, funds are utilized to help support the young people in the community through recognitions and scholarships.

“All of our project funds are spent locally to the help recognize and support the young people in our community,” Bill Scott, Kiwanis member, said. “We support all of our high schools with scholarship funds for deserving high school seniors, support the Key Clubs (a youth oriented Kiwanis Club) located in most of our high schools, Back Pack Buddies, Terrific Kids in our elementary schools, Fitness Renaissance, Chamber Coat Closet, Civic Center Class Acts and many others.”

According to Scott, each year, the Kiwanis clubs across the country raise more than $100 million and report more than 18.5 million volunteer hours to strengthen communities and serve children. With a local budget of nearly $25,000, the local club works hard to raise money through the annual fundraiser — the pancake and sausage feast.

Scott said the organization’s tag line is Serving the Children of the World and the group’s mission statement is “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”

According to Scott, Kiwanis is an international, coeducational service club founded in 1915 in Detroit, Mich. It is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind. and is found in more than 80 nations and geographic areas. Membership in Kiwanis and its family of clubs is more than 600,000 members strong.

“Although we have an international theme, no two Kiwanis clubs are the same,” Scott said. “Each tailors its efforts locally to meet the needs of the communities in which they are located.”

Each year, Scott explained, the Clinton and Sampson communities have been generous in the donations that have been given to the local chapter of the club. Both Smithfield Foods and US Foods are sponsors for the event.

“The entire community has been very generous in their donations and support of the Kiwanis Club of Clinton,” Scott said. “Our strategy has been to have only one major fund raiser (the Pancake and Sausage Feast) during the last full weekend of February so that our Kiwanis Club is not constantly asking local businesses and organizations for their support. Just once a year and they have always responded generously.”

Attending the annual dinner and breakfast is a huge part of helping the Kiwanis organization, but according to Scott, one of the best ways to help the Kiwanis Club of Clinton is to become a member.

“New members bring new ideas and new enthusiasm to an organization,” Scott shared. “We currently have members from our largest employers in Sampson County, individuals from both county and city government, individuals from both of our school systems plus the community college, individuals from our faith based organizations, individuals from our law enforcement agencies and our legal system, individuals from our business community and individuals from our retirement community. It is a very diverse group of men and women but there is plenty of room for more individuals to contribute.”

For anyone interested in becoming a member of Kiwanis, the club meets each Thursday at noon at Alfredo’s Restaurant, downtown Clinton, in the meeting area upstairs.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door or in advance from any Kiwanis Club member.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_KIWANIS-logo.jpg Kiwanis members Daniel Ruggles, Marvin Mitchell, Lawton Eure and Mac McPhail work to unload supplies for the pancake breakfast. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_kiwanis.jpg Kiwanis members Daniel Ruggles, Marvin Mitchell, Lawton Eure and Mac McPhail work to unload supplies for the pancake breakfast. File photo

Kiwanis hosting meals Feb. 22-23

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.