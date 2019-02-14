Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 12 — Hector Salazar Lopez, 34, of 127 Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with habitual impaired driving. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 22.
• Feb. 12 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 25, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with three counts of resisting public officer, consuming malt beverage in a public area, assault on a female and injury to real property. No bond set; court date is March 5.
• Feb. 12 — Victor Manuel Castillo-Fuentes, 54, of 2080 Carr Church Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 12.
• Feb. 12 — Jerry Myticiah Barrett, 46, of 446 Cannady Road, Harrells, was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $50,000; court date is March 25.
• Feb. 12 — Katherine Anne Kantor, 29, of 484 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with two counts of cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is March 11.
• Feb. 12 — Stevie Yarnell Williams, 43, of 89 Merry Oaks Lane, Turkey, was charged with injury to personal property and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 26.
• Feb. 12 — Brianna Noelle Gaster, 24, of Penny Tew Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is March 11.
• Feb. 12 — Thornton Ferrell Bethune, 29, of 126 BJ Lane, Clinton, was charged with expired tag, driving while license revoked, misdemeanor probation violation, possession of stolen goods/property and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. Bond set at $60,000; court date is Feb. 22.
• Feb. 13 — Neil Anthony Young, 43, of 2895 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 11.
• Feb. 13 — Jerika Nicole Faircloth, 35, of 530 Yellowskin Road, Autryville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond or court date listed.
• Feb. 13 — Ryan Alexander Tyndall, 26, of 2492 Plain View Hwy., Dunn, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 22.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.