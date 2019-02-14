Workshop, retreat impacts women’s lives

File photo Dr. Jacqueline Howard recently presented at a mini-workshop for local leaders. - File photo This year’s Moving On With Coaching Unapologetically Me Retreat will be held in Myrtle Beach April 26-28. -

Dr. Jacqueline Howard, a certified Christian coach, and her ministry, Moving On With Coaching, recently presented a one-hour mini-workshop, allowing her to share her story with local leaders.

Howard talked about how she was lead to begin MOWC and how it impacts the lives of many women. Dr. Janice Brown and Coach Joann Cox also presented a small glimpse of the session they will be conducting at this year’s MOWC Retreat.

In attendance were Bill Scott, pastors Steve Wilkes, Thaddeus Godwin and Elwood McPhail, Christine McPhail, Joyce Boykin, MOWC Chaplain and Alison Strickland.

This year’s Moving On With Coaching Unapologetically Me Retreat will be held April 26-28 in Myrtle Beach.

These retreats empower women to embrace their uniqueness and help build stronger collaborative communities of self-assured, confident women that welcome God’s design in themselves and others. This is done through purposeful sessions that uplift, engaging activities and discussions that will inform, inspire and encourage women. Informative sessions are designed by certified life coaches and trained dynamic speakers. These sessions will ignite one’s desire to maximize their personal, professional and spiritual growth.

This year’s annual retreat will afford women an opportunity to visit the beautiful Myrtle Beach area and enjoy its 60 miles of beautiful coastline for a memorable weekend get-a-way. Relaxation and rejuvenation comes easy in this serene atmosphere.

To register for this event, email mowc2019.ticketbud.com or contact Howard at [email protected] or call 910-214-0763 for more information.

Dr. Jacqueline Howard recently presented at a mini-workshop for local leaders. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_JH.jpg Dr. Jacqueline Howard recently presented at a mini-workshop for local leaders. File photo This year’s Moving On With Coaching Unapologetically Me Retreat will be held in Myrtle Beach April 26-28. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Retreat_3.jpg This year’s Moving On With Coaching Unapologetically Me Retreat will be held in Myrtle Beach April 26-28. File photo