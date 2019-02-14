Does anyone know what’s going on?

Is it just me, or does anyone else see that the world has gone mad and delusional. Please allow me to vent my concerns and insights.

Let’s begin with our government. We have two political parties, who are supposed to be for the people and by the people. But is seems as if, all they care about is their own political power The Democrats are going all out to support and defend non-citizens of the United States with their ultimate goal of them joining their political party, thus giving them more power. This is at the height of selfishness. The Republicans are still protecting the wishes of the wealthy while methodically cutting back on the needs of the poor. And because of the selfishness of both Democrats and Republicans our nation is heavily divided.

The Democrats have become so delusional that they actively promote the national legalization of marijuana and the killing of babies when they are mature in the womb. Black America has lost its way on what is truly racism, while forgiving those for racist actions, for the sole purpose of keeping Republicans out of office. White America is totally confused on how to act and feel when it comes to racial issues. It seems all of America is in a “Gotcha Mentality,” with all the news is centered around one investigation after another.

It use to be common place to see children honoring the flag and saying the pledge to allegiance. Now that has become so uncommon, that when it does happen, the news media goes into a frenzy.

Churches use to work together, but now they spend most of their time stealing members from each other and putting each other down. Even Pastors are now more interested in being served by the people instead of serving the people.

Just recently, throughout our County, gunshot play has become just as prevalent and widespread as in the big cities like Baltimore, Chicago and Detroit. Everyone seem to be out for themselves and the hell with anybody else. Honesty as the norm of life has been replaced with cheating and extortion.

What is going on? I’ll tell you what is going on. We are in the last days and the only thing left to do is to hold on tight to God’s unchanging hand.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor at Kingdom of God Ministries.

