Contract awarded in ‘East’ project; to start in March

Now that the contract for development at Sampson Community College has been awarded, the initial work on the Develop the East project can begin.

Earlier this week, the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees followed the recommendation of the Foundation’s directors and awarded H.N. Carr, Inc. the first phase of the multi-step project. This portion of the project includes the construction of a college sign on the corner of N.C. 24 and Airport Road, a walking track encompassing the perimeter of the open field and 46 new LED pole lights that will address lighting deficiencies on the campus.

“These additions will result in significant enhancements to the appearance of the campus and provide students, staff, faculty and the community access to activity spaces that support classes, student intramurals and community events,” Lisa Turlington, dean of advancement, said about the project.

The second phase of the project will extend the walking track across the back of the campus, eventually creating a campus loop. The third and final phase of the development will allow for the construction of restrooms and supporting facilities for outdoor events.

We extend our gratitude to the contributors who have and continue to make this possible.

The estimated total cost of the first phase of the project is $325,560.

The lighting portion of the project is estimated to cost $171,435; the corner sign is estimated to cost $50,700; and the walking trails are estimated to cost $93,425.

The Sampson County Visitor and Tourism Board awarded a $10,000 grant for seating in the initial phase.

According to Turlington, this phase of the Develop the East project will be partially funded through $250,000 provided by private donations. Initially, the Foundation was asked to contribute $500,000 towards the college’s master building plan, but decided to sponsor a signature project of recreation and greenspace development. The Foundation committed an additional $250,000 to support the project.

A survey of students, staff, and faculty led to a shift in an original design concept. When the Foundation initially agreed to take on the project, the plans involved the development of a soccer field and track. That, Turlington said, evolved to a multi-purpose field and winding trails with a pavilion and fitness stations. The committee decided the sports field will develop according to usage to meet needs for the college and the community organized play.

“We would like to thank Barney Grady and Jake Miller who have helped develop the initial design and estimates for the walk and the lighting,” Turlington said about project design. “It is our hope that we can commit our spring work day to help plant trees along the walkway that contribute to the appearance of the campus.”

