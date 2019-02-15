Scouts present Weeks Park projects

Newton Grove Commissioners discuss a Eagle Scout Project presented by Connor Grimes and Logan Bradshaw of Troop No.71. - Commissioner Teresa Wilson introduces Connor Grimes and Logan Bradshaw, local Boy Scouts working to earn their Eagle Scout rankings. -

NEWTON GROVE — With goals to earn the highest ranking in the Boy Scouts of America organization, two local youths are making improvements to Weeks Park.

Connor Grimes and Logan Bradshaw of Troop No.71 presented the request during a recent meeting for the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners. Grimes wants to to build a crossover bridges and Bradshaw asked to replace the park’s sign.

During Grimes’ presentation, he talked about a creek separating the picnic area and the playground. He wants to make a bridge for visitors to cross over.

“A lot of people have to jump it or walk over it,” Grimes said. “A lot of older people want to walk their dogs, play with their dogs and there’s people in wheelchairs who aren’t able to walk around.”

Bradshaw wants to revamp the sign welcoming visitors to the park.

“It looks really bad,” Bradshaw said drawing chuckles from the commissioners “I want to make it look really nice.”

Mayor Gerald Darden thanked the Boy Scouts for their project while acknowledging Luke Williams, who recently earned his Eagle Scout ranking by building a batting cage at Weeks Park.

“We thank you for your interest in doing that for us,” Darden said to Grimes and Bradshaw.

The Boy Scouts received the blessing from the board after they voted unanimously to allow them to move forward. More detailed plans will be presented at a future meeting. Officials from Sampson County Parks and Recreation Department will be notified about proposal.

“Thank you so much for interest and especially your interest in becoming an Eagle Scout,” Darden said.

The idea is one of several upgrades made at the park lately. In addition to the batting cage, commissioners approved $80,000 for the equipment in 2017. Some of the features included a climbing wall, crawl tube, loop ladder, triple slide and rail ride for children to swing between two platforms. Other amenities include a walking trail, gazebo, and grills.

Along with other town leaders, Commissioner Teresa Wilson applauded the work of Boy Scouts, eager to have the highest achievement or rank. She also appreciates when they keep Newton Grove in mind.

“I’m excited that our town has fine young scouts that want to improve and upscale our park,” Wilson said.

