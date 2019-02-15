County talks revisiting pay plan

Nancy Dillman, Sampson County’s Human Resources director, talks to the board during a planning session this week about revisiting the pay plan approved in 2015 and implemented in recent years. -

It took several years to implement a $3.7 million plan to fix what was deemed a broken pay system for Sampson County. Now that system needs some maintenance, officials said this week.

Human Resources director Nancy Dillman, during a planning session with the Sampson County Board of Commissioners earlier this week, spoke about the plan approved by the board in 2015, which came in response to a study by Springsted that showed Sampson’s employees were widely underpaid, citing 82 percent of the workforce below the minimum of proposed salary ranges at that time.

Market data collected from 10 surrounding counties and two large cities revealed Sampson as less competitive in recruiting and retaining employees due to lower salaries, and also found issues of salary compression — experienced employees being paid similarly to less experienced ones within the same classification.

Dillman said that compression is now rearing its ugly head again. With low unemployment in the state, jobs opportunities are ever-present and counties are competing harder than ever for quality people.

She pointed out the whole concept, and impetus, of the pay plan was that it be kept current and reflect the market rate.

“The pay study was completed in January 2015, and it determined that the classification and compensation system was in serious distress at that time,” said Dillman. “It needed significant attention to ensure that employees — current and potential —were treated fairly and equitably.”

So, the county put forth the $3.7 million plan, with those serving the county for a longer period of time receiving a larger chunk of their raises during the first year of a multi-year implementation. The process sought to adjust minimum salaries to the market minimum, providing employees with a 0.5 percent increase in pay per year of service and placing employees within their pay grade.

That plan was completely implemented in July 2018 after budget cutting that produced savings to allow for it.

Now, the plan should be looked at again, Dillman noted.

“We continue to have problems with salary disparity. The implemented plan will have to be revisited for adjustments in a short period of time,” Dillman remarked, noting the possibility of an “exodus of highly trained employees” if compression is not addressed. “That’s where we are today — that short period of time. We’ve implemented the plan. It took four years to get here, because that was the only way we could fund the salary increases.”

At the time the plan was approved in 2015, the possibility of merit and cost of living adjustments were discussed as a way to keep up with market rate once the plan was fully implemented this year. The ultimate goal was to progress employees to the midpoint “in a reasonable amount of time.”

“Most positions are at the minimum for the grade,” Dillman said this week. “New hires will catch up to current employees following a successful probationary period when they move to the minimum of their pay grade.”

Probationary period is six months for most county positions, one year for law enforcement.

“So somebody who’s been here 6 years, 12 years, they’re at the minimum. That’s where we put them in the pay plan,” said Dillman. “Then we have brand new people coming in who are going to be making the same thing. We’re going to have some morale issues. Salaries are quickly becoming compressed.”

“We do have some options, and we need to start exploring those options,” she continued. “The classification and compensation system will require closer attention in the future to ensure that employee morale is maintained and that the county’s investment in the current study is realized.”

Current low unemployment in the state means increased competition to attract prospective employees. Dillman said the county might consider rewarding effective employee performance rather than how long someone has been employed.

“Do you want to reward somebody for showing for 10 years, 20 years, 30 years and doing the same thing every day? They never move, they never grow, their skillset doesn’t evolve … we need to decide what it is we value.”

Dillman said Duplin County’s commissioners are meeting soon and wanted to know Sampson’s salaries. Dillman shares that information, doing so with Wayne County recently as well. Surrounding counties have reciprocated in the past, including with the Springsted study.

“This is a hot topic in lots of counties right now because of that low unemployment,” Dillman pointed out. “It’s not like people are bound to come to work for us. They have many more opportunities. Younger applicants know the value they bring to us. They know they have skillsets I don’t have and they think in new ways.”

Dillman said competing over employees has always been the name of the game, whether it is with a neighboring county or with the City of Clinton.

“The county bought and paid for this pay plan, they’ve invested in this pay plan, so what are we going to do with this pay plan? It is an investment. It is time for us to plan. We need your direction so we can start that planning.”

Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten agreed that examination of the county’s compensation system should be ongoing, but said that it was also about building and sustaining an environment where people wanted to work for Sampson.

“It’s all about the employees. It’s all about their mindset,” said Wooten.

He praised Dillman, hired as HR director in 2017, for her leadership and commented on the culture of contributing to an overall operation and having potential and current employees buy in to that.

“That’s what I think will get us to where we want to go. That’s culture. It’s money, and I’m all about the pay plan and revisiting it. We paid for it so let’s follow up; but the culture of you and your staff, and that matriculating through everyone, has enabled us to turn the corner,” said Wooten.

“We want to be an importer of good people, rather than an exporter of good people. We need to retain the best and the brightest that we have,” he continued. “We have to continue to move forward, but the key to it is having the culture and the environment — for people to want to come to work for Sampson County. We’ve set lofty goals for the county. Without a good group of people, we can’t accomplish it.”

Salary compression, staying competitive cited as issues

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

