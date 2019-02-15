Miss SMS pageant to be held Friday

The Miss Sampson Middle School pageant will be held Friday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Clinton High School Auditorium. Competing for the title are, from left, Dalsyn Tew, Gabby Guerrero, Emma Hobson, Kamyah Smith and Ahni Atkinson. Contestants will compete in casual wear, talent, interview and evening wear. Doors open at 6 p.m. -

