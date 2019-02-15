College receives fire truck for training

Pictured, left to right, are Dominic Orlando, lead instructor, Aleta Whaley, director of Public Safety Training, Kellen Tucker, Jackson Gordon, Victor Tucker, chief of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Brandon Gordon, Conner Gordon, Matthew Spell, SCC Fire Academy cadet and Aaron Lee, cadet. -

Sampson Community College was able to bolster its Fire Academy program this week through the donation of a fire truck from the Ridgeway Fire Department.

The truck is a 1985 GMC and was the first truck the department purchased as an incorporated department in 1985. It is a tanker truck that holds can pump 1000 gallons of water a minute. Cadets from the college’s Fire Academy made the trip to Norlina to pick up the truck.

Aaron Lee, who enrolled in SCC’s Fire Academy as a chance to better serve the community, was among those who went to claim the truck.

“It was an opportunity to meet people from another fire department in a different area of the state,” says Lee. “It allowed us to see how they run their station, but to also thank them personally for their donation and to let them know the truck would be put to good use. I want to be a full-time fire fighter so any tool that can help me get there is most appreciated.”

The truck will immediately be used for the Fire Academy offered through the college’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education Department. The department will also be able to use the engine for additional firefighter certifications. Those courses offer studies in emergency medical care, fire alarm and communications, fire behavior, fire control, fire department organization and fire hose appliances and streams, among others.

SCC’s Fire and Technical Rescue programs prepare graduates for a career in Fire Service and/or to support local volunteer agencies. SCC serves as the North Carolina Department of Insurance Delivery Agency for Sampson County encompassing fire fighter, drive operator, aerial and technical rescue specialties.

“It truly has been a great privilege getting to know the members of the Ridgeway Fire Department,” says Amanda Bradshaw, dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education.

Bradshaw helped coordinate transfer of the fire truck.

“As we meet volunteer firefighters from across the county and state they all emulate a great sense of pride for their communities, their departments and for the act of being a volunteer. The stewardship they show for the equipment that each of their departments receives is humbling and authentic. We can’t thank them enough.”

For more information about any of these programs at SCC, contact Aleta Whaley at 910-900-4018 or at [email protected]

