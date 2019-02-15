Black History Read-In on tap

Marlow M. Artis, Upward Bound director; Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian; and Teresa Bradshaw, adult service coordinator, are looking forward to hearing students read stories during the African-American Read-In. -

In the spirit of Black History Month, Sampson County Schools’ Upward Bound is inviting the public celebrate the achievements of writers, artists and other creators.

The African-American Read-In (AARI) is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the J.C. Holliday Memorial Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton. During the night, students from county schools will read children’s books and excerpts to the audience.

Marlow M. Artis, Upward Bound director, said the initiative was a major success for the program, which helps high school students with their higher education goals.

“Books are a way for us to learn about one another,” Artis said. “We want the books to be a mirror so the students can see themselves in the book, but we also want it to be a window for other students who are not African-American, so they can learn about the culture. Books as windows and mirrors are so important.”

Artis said Upward Bound enjoys its partnership with the Sampson-Clinton Public Library. Along with students, community members and school leaders will be joining the AARI initiative. Some of the special guests include Robert Hall, a local artist; Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes, arts education coordinator for Sampson schools; and members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Students from Sampson Schools are adapting children’s books and will be revealed soon. The clips will be sent to elementary schools for teachers to use in their classrooms.

Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian, is expecting a large turnout. She hopes the students make connections with the books and art.

“We’re inviting the community to see how African-American artistry affected or impacted our world,” she said.

Teresa Bradshaw, adult service coordinator for local libraries, is looking forward to participating in the event for the first time.

“Sampson County folks really want that interaction and the diversity,” Bradshaw said. “I think it’s fantastic. We’re really excited about it.”

In February 2018, Upward Bound students traveled to different libraries to read stories. This year, the celebration was condensed in one location.The AARI was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. Its purpose is to make literacy an important part of Black History Month. The theme is “For the Love of Diversity and Literacy.

“It’s very important that we celebrate black literary achievement and that everybody understands that these stories are for us all,” Artis said regarding history.

For more information, contact Artis at 910-592-1401, Ext.. 20137 or by email at [email protected]

Marlow M. Artis, Upward Bound director; Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian; and Teresa Bradshaw, adult service coordinator, are looking forward to hearing students read stories during the African-American Read-In. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Book_1.jpg Marlow M. Artis, Upward Bound director; Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian; and Teresa Bradshaw, adult service coordinator, are looking forward to hearing students read stories during the African-American Read-In.

Program features Upward Bound students

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

