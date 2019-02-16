EMS facility design unveiled

Conceptual design|The Wooten Company A look at the seven bays on the proposed Emergency Management Services building, which would be located on Commerce Street. Engineers said this is a rough look, and subject to change. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The Wooten Company’s Gary Hartong, vice president, addresses county officials as Russell Pearlman, Wooten project architect, looks on. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent County officials have talked about the need to replace the EMS building for years. Pictured at a recent county planning session, from left, are: finance officer David Clack, county manager Ed Causey and Emergency Management director Ronald Bass. - Site plan A look at the proposed location for a new EMS building, in the bend of Commerce Street not far from U.S. 701, with ingress and egress routes for emergency vehicles and visitor traffic. - - Conceptual design|The Wooten Company This schematic design of a new Sampson County Emergency Management office was presented this week. The facility would cost $7 million and be located on Commerce Street, adjacent from the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center. - -

A preliminary design for a larger Emergency Management Services building to replace the aging and outgrown facility on Underwood Street was unveiled earlier this week. The presentation came with a couple caveats: the design is very much a work in progress and there are no immediate plans to fund the estimated $7 million price tag.

The Wooten Company’s Gary Hartong, vice president, and Russell Pearlman, project architect, presented the design.

The new EMS building would be situated in the bend on Commerce Street off of U.S. 701 Business in Clinton, between Sampson-Bladen Oil Company and the Sampson County Law Enforcement Center, and just down the street from the county’s Public Works headquarters.

“This is an excellent location, in terms of where it might serve those in need, and in terms of creating a campus effect — a public safety campus with your Sheriff’s Office,” said Pearlman.

The proposed building would total a little over 25,000 square feet and would cost an estimated $6.9 million, to include the building, furnishings, site development, technical services, construction contingency, county administrative costs and loan interest. The county owns 22 acres on both sides of Commerce Street that has not yet been developed.

Replacing the EMS building on Underwood Street, which is roughly half the size of the proposed building and previously served as a National Guard Armory, has been a topic among county officials for years.

The Wooten Company was hired after $8,500 in grant funds was set aside by the Sampson Board of Commissioners in this year’s budget to obtain preliminary schematics, including a cost estimate, to replace the current EMS building. That rough plan was presented to the board during a planning session this week.

“The conditions were to move forward with the schematics and there was going to be no pressure then, or now, for the board to put any other kind of money other than grant money that we can solicit into this project,” County manager Ed Causey stated. “I don’t think we can necessarily afford (that), nor is that the expectation.”

The current EMS building, which contains the Emergency Management office, the EMS office and the E-911 dispatch center, was constructed in 1956. It previously served as a North Carolina National Guard Armory until it was released to the county in 1995.

While the idea for a new facility has been tossed around for years, Emergency Management director Ronald Bass told commissioners one year ago, in February 2018, that the space at the EMS had become too small and the building, which already lacks some basic amenities, is susceptible to flooding during even moderate rains.

“While the current building has served Sampson County well, it is in dire need of replacement,” Bass told commissioners then. He echoed his concerns about the lack of space for staff, equipment and storage, as well as ventilation issues, at this week’s session.

The building suffers from lack of space for documents and equipment, as well as personnel themselves, Bass noted. Space in the Emergency Operation Center is “inadequate,” with Emergency officials cramming into the central hub — a 32-by-19 foot room — during natural disasters to hear updates and coordinate response.

Over the years, there have also been several incidents of severe flooding, compounded by poor drainage issues with the building sitting in a bowl.

“It worked very well as a National Guard Armory initially, which that building was built for, but it doesn’t work really well for an EMS facility,” said Pearlman.

Causey said any opportunity to obtain sufficient grants or non‐loan monies for a new facility would be dependent on having a realistic cost estimate and preliminary schematics in hand. He pointed to The Wooten Company study as laying that groundwork.

“If you want to apply for grants and get funding for a facility, you have to have a basic model of something you propose to do,” said Causey, noting The Wooten Company’s proposal could be changed in the future as needed. “We’re getting a basic model to start with.”

In compiling proposed floorplans for the new EMS facility, Pearlman said all of the sizes of various rooms within the existing building were examined, and the necessity of the rooms gauged. If they needed to be bigger, that was factored in to the new design. If not needed, it could be parlayed into another need, or additional space, not currently available.

The new vehicle bay is close to where emergency personnel are located, including bunks and offices. There is a lobby with a large training room located right off of it. The 911 Center and the Emergency Operations Center each have their own wings.

“This is all very conceptual,” said Pearlman, who also designed the Law Enforcement Center that houses the Sheriff’s Office and the jail. He pointed to the seven bays that are set up in different sizes, which denotes bigger trucks and smaller ones while offering a different architectural look, not just a bland, industrial aesthetic.

He likened it to the bays at Halls Fire Department on U.S. 701.

“This is a building that is going to last this county for decades,” said Pearlman. “It also really has an uplifting, inspirational look.”

Hartong said the plans were a work in progress, and are subject to change as the county wants.

“This is your building. What we’ve done is present you with a concept,” said Hartong. “I would call this a very rough, preliminary schematic design. It needs a lot more development in order for the county to turn this into the final solution that you are looking to best serve your citizens.”

