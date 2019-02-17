Sunset Ave.recipient ofLighthouse

Courtesy photo Sunset Avenue School was awarded the Lighthouse Award for student achievement. Pictured are Jeff Royal, teacher, Vanessa Brown, principal, Julie Malcolm, assistant principal, and Karen Wrench, teacher. - Courtesy photo Brown -

Sunset Avenue School’s principal Vanessa Brown walks through the halls of the school and beams when she sees teachers implementing strategies put in place to help with performance growth and success.

Those strategies, she says, are working and have been instrumental in earning the school the 2019 North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Lighthouse School Award.

“Staff and students at Sunset have a shared commitment to high quality teaching and learning,” Brown said about receiving the honor. “Our whole school is serious about learning. I am extremely proud of the work our students, parents, teachers, and my assistant principal have done to take our school from good to great.”

Each year, the Lighthouse School Award is presented to one or more schools leading the way in North Carolina for excellence in student achievement and innovative programs.

Recently recognized for the achievement, Sunset Avenue School is one of only four schools across North Carolina chosen for the honor for innovative programs and practices that demonstrate results. The school was the only school in Clinton City’s district to earn a school performance grade of a B for the 2017-18 school year.

According to Dr. Kelly Batts, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, the district implemented several new strategies to help with performance growth, and those strategies have proven effective for Sunset Avenue.

“We implemented a district-wide walk-through process for monitoring instruction, a new instructional framework and a new problem solving model,” Batts said of the strategies the system has used over the last school year. “Last year was our first full year of implementing our elementary Global Schools initiative. Ultimately, success of a school is dependent on strong school administrators, teachers, and supportive community and families.”

As a winning school, Sunset Avenue received a plaque, a $1,000 gift and a banner for the school.

“The Lighthouse Award is a prestigious award that only a few schools receive each year,” Batts explained. “Sunset Avenue is the perfect recipient for the award. The teachers at Sunset have worked so hard and have been laser focused on creating a top-notch teaching and learning environment.”

During the 2016-17 school year, Sunset Avenue earned a performance grade of C, but rose to the challenge and exceeded growth during the following school year.

“We are not surprised by the success and exceeding growth at Sunset Avenue, as all indicators were pointing to superior progress throughout the year,” Batts explained. “The teachers and school administrators at both of these elementary schools worked very hard as a team to improve student success. Together, the teachers, administrators, students and families, have achieved wonderful results. This is a school that maintains high expectations for everyone.”

Honor given to recognize student growth

By Kristy D. Carter

Copy editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588

