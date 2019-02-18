Observe safety when moving ag equipment

As spring and planting season approaches it is important for farmers and highway drivers in general to be vigilant of the many tractors and pieces of equipment that will be moving around to get those crops in the field.

Special thanks to NC State Trooper R. E. Mellott for providing these NC state law reminders of the requirements to move equipment. Farm equipment up to 25’ may be moved under most circumstances as long as the rules of the road are followed.

• Equipment may only be operated during daylight hours – sunrise to sunset.

• Equipment must display a red flag on front and rear ends or a flashing warning light visible for 300 feet in both directions.

• If the equipment is moved under its own power and the movement is more than 10 miles or if visibility at any point during the move is less than 600 feet, two flagmen in vehicles are required. One flagman should be 300 feet in front of the equipment and the other flagman should be 300 feet behind the equipment.

• Equipment must operate to the right of the center line unless the combined width of the traveling lane and the accessible shoulder is less than the width of the equipment.

• If equipment is causing a delay in traffic, the equipment must move off the paved portion of the highway at the nearest practical location until the vehicles following the equipment have passed.

• Equipment must be operated in the designed transport position that minimizes equipment width. No removal of equipment or appurtenances is required under this subdivision.

• These reminders are meant to be a reference tool. For a complete list, see NC General Statute 20-116(j)

For specific questions or further information, feel free to contact Trooper Mellott at [email protected] or Max Knowles at the Sampson Cooperative Extension Office 910-592-7161 or [email protected]

By Max Knowles Contributing columnist

Max Knowles is a livestock extension agent with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office.

